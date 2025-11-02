What’s Coming to Netflix This Week? (November 3rd)

The calendar flipped to November on Saturday, bringing a ton of change to Netflix’s streaming lineup. Plenty of movies and TV shows were added to the service and a bunch of others were removed, but the streamer isn’t anywhere close to done yet. Beginning on Sunday, November 2nd, Netflix has six consecutive days of movie and TV additions planned for subscribers.

While there are a lot of great titles coming to Netflix throughout this six-day span, none are bigger than the original film arriving on Friday. After a limited run in theaters around the country, Guillermo del Toro’s widely acclaimed — and long-awaited — adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. The gothic romance/horror film holds an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its Netflix debut and figures to be one of the most prominent releases by the streaming service this fall.

Below, you can check out the complete list of this week’s Netflix additions.

Sunday, November 2nd

King Richard

The Outfit

Monday, November 3rd

Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches — NETFLIX FAMILY

An unexpected friendship forms between two young Sneetches on an island surrounded by beaches in this sweet musical special set in the world of Seuss.

In Waves and War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this documentary, three former Navy SEALs with post-combat trauma turn to an unexpected treatment for healing and hope — psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Tuesday, November 4th

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In this new hour, Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things, the comedic powerhouse returns to the stage with her classic southern drawl and unique points of view, opening up about everything—from newfound stardom and family life, to trying CBD for the first and last time, serving up the kind of real, relatable, and sometimes cheeky stories you can’t get enough of.

Minx: Seasons 1-2

Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Emmy® nominated and BAFTA winning global sensation Squid Game: The Challenge returns for a gripping second season. This time, 456 brand-new contestants will enter the ultimate test of strategy, alliances, and endurance as they compete for a life-changing $4.56 million prize. Inspired by the iconic original series – with shocking new twists and never-before-seen games – season two raises the stakes higher than ever. As players face elimination at every turn, only one can emerge victorious. New players. New games. New rules.

Wednesday, November 5th

Election

Heweliusz (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

After a catastrophic ferry disaster, the off-duty captain seeks answers and justice for those who lost their lives — and those they left behind.

Just Alice (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Torn between two loves, Alicia secretly marries both a famous writer and a former priest. How long can she juggle love, lies and her double life?

Thursday, November 6th

The Bad Guys: Breaking In — NETFLIX FAMILY

How did the Bad Guys break into the bad guy business in the first place? Find out in this hilarious prequel series set before the hit films.

Bride Wars

Death by Lightning — NETFLIX SERIES

Death by Lightning is a drama series that brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau — the man who would come to kill him.

The Vince Staples Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

When his football-star uncle dies, Vince embarks on a bizarre, funny and occasionally sinister odyssey into his complicated life history.

Friday, November 7th

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas in the Heartland

Labyrinth

My Dad’s Christmas Date

As You Stood By (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

When two women plot to end an abusive marriage through murder, an unexpected visitor arrives — threatening to shatter everything they’ve carefully planned.

Baramulla (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

A cop’s inquiry into child kidnappings unravels chilling secrets as supernatural events endanger his family and the peaceful town of Baramulla.

Frankenstein — NETFLIX FILM

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

Groom & Two Brides (KW) — NETFLIX FILM

Adam is allergic to love, but somehow ends up engaged to both his boss’s daughter and his first love. Now he must try to keep his double life a secret.

Mango (DK) — NETFLIX FILM

An ambitious hotelier and her reluctant daughter take a trip to Málaga, where they find what they’ve been craving in a farmer’s idyllic mango orchard.