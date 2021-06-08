Wheel Of Fortune Fans Offer Condolences To Pat Sajak After His Dog Stella Dies
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is getting a lot of love from fans fright now, after announcing that his beloved dog Stella had passed away. Sajak ended Monday night's airing of Wheel of Foturneby letting fans know that Stella was gone, which has prompted an outpouring of condolences from Wheel fans. “We recently had to say goodbye to Stella,” Sajak told the audience. “It was a very sad time for the Sajak family.” Sajak also commemorated Stella's memory by showing off some photos from the twelve-year run she had as the Sajak family pet.
Pat Sajak always made stories of Stella's life and experiences part of his record-setting 37 seasons (and counting) as host of Wheel of Fortune. There is literally a generation of fans who watched his time with Stella start and now end. Not surprising so many fans are now feeling the pain along with the Sajak family:
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans offer condolences on social media after Pat Sajak announces dog passing:— Dr. Jeff Rabinowitz (@rxjef77) June 8, 2021
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak ended the show on a sad note Monday, with the announcement that his beloved dog of 12 years, Stella, had recently died.#RIPStella💔🐶 pic.twitter.com/EpBx7QRxfV
I don’t usually cry during Wheel of Fortune, but here we are 😭🐶 #stella #WheelOfFortune— Daffodil (@Daffodi78802031) June 7, 2021
I know how much fur babies mean💔. So sorry for Pat Sajak family loss 🐶— Jane (@Jane33534990) June 8, 2021
Um woah my dog just passed away Friday & tonight Pat’s talking about his recently deceased dog too? (Recently as of whatever this episode was taped.) Freaky! #WheelOfFortune— Sarah Gage (@TheSarahGage) June 7, 2021
@patsajak I feel your pain about Stella as I lost my 12 yr old dog, Reesie two days before my birthday on April 12 due to renal failure pic.twitter.com/kUJmnehSXG— Audrey Guthrie (@ajoliviafan) June 8, 2021
i was watching wheel of fortune— Pillsbury DuBois (@JoooooohnRenner) June 8, 2021
.@PatSajak & @MaggieSajak have lots of memories together, and they’re here to share a few with you! ❤️ Watch the exclusive chat right now and we'll see you tonight for Father’s Day Week on Wheel. 👋 pic.twitter.com/ZeavRIdTLn— Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) June 7, 2021
To end things on an uplifting note: here's the Sajak family looking real cute together, in order to promote Wheel of Fortune's Father's Day week.
RIP Stella Sajak.