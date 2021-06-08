Wheel Of Fortune Fans Offer Condolences To Pat Sajak After His Dog Stella Dies

By Kofi Outlaw

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is getting a lot of love from fans fright now, after announcing that his beloved dog Stella had passed away. Sajak ended Monday night's airing of Wheel of Foturneby letting fans know that Stella was gone, which has prompted an outpouring of condolences from Wheel fans. “We recently had to say goodbye to Stella,” Sajak told the audience. “It was a very sad time for the Sajak family.” Sajak also commemorated Stella's memory by showing off some photos from the twelve-year run she had as the Sajak family pet.

Pat Sajak always made stories of Stella's life and experiences part of his record-setting 37 seasons (and counting) as host of Wheel of Fortune. There is literally a generation of fans who watched his time with Stella start and now end. Not surprising so many fans are now feeling the pain along with the Sajak family:

RIP Stella Sajak. 

