Who Dies in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie?

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was released on Netflix this weekend, and followed Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) journey after the events of the Breaking Bad series finale, which aired six years ago. The movie, which is currently “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, revealed Jesse’s fate and provided some exciting action along the way. If you’re looking to know who died in the film, we’ve got you covered…

WARNING: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Spoilers Ahead!

While Todd didn’t survive the Breaking Bad finale, Jesse Plemons did return for El Camino in a series of flashbacks which revealed that he had money hidden away in his apartment. During the film, Jesse breaks in and eventually discovers the secret stash, but he’s forced to split it with the shady Kandy Welding Co. employees who catch him in the apartment. He parts ways with Neil (Scott MacArthur) and Casey (Scott Shepherd) with 1/3 of Todd’s money, but when he takes the stash to Ed Galbraith (Robert Forster) in order to get help disappearing, Ed won’t help him because he’s $1,800 short. Jesse is then forced to steal some old guns from his parents’ house and then sets out to find Neil and Casey. Jesse eventually confronts the men and asks for $1,800. When they refuse, Neil suggests a Wild West type shoot-out and quickly loses to Jesse’s hidden second gun. Casey then attempts to kill Jesse for killing Neil, but ultimately loses the gunfight. That leaves Neil and Casey as the film’s big casualties, which allows Jesse to acquire the money he needs to escape safely to Alaska.

Thankfully, old favorites like Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matthew Lee Jones) managed to come out of the film unscathed. While no original Breaking Bad characters died during the film, a few dead friends did return for flashbacks. In addition to Todd, fans got to see Jesse in scenes with Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), Jane Margolis (Krysten Ritter) and, of course, Walter White (Bryan Cranston).

Interestingly enough, Gilligan revealed the ending of the film in an interview with GQ six years ago:

“My personal feeling is that he got away,” Gilligan explained. “But the most likely thing, as negative as this sounds, is that they’re going to find this kid’s fingerprints all over this lab and they’re going to find him within a day or a week or a month. And he’s still going to be on the hook for the murder of two federal agents. But yeah, even though that’s the most likely outcome, the way I see it is that he got away and got to Alaska, changed his name, and had a new life. You want that for the kid. He deserves it.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is now playing on Netflix.