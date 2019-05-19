Who Dies In the Game of Thrones Finale?

Tonight, HBO airs the final episode of Game of Thrones, the epic fantasy drama that has captivated millions for eight seasons. So who will fall in the show’s final act? We’re not sure, but we can make some educated guesses (Note: We know some supposed spoilers for the finale have leaked, but this writer has not read them and so they will not be taken into consideration for the purposes of this article).

The biggest question mark is Daenerys Targaryen. After she razed King’s Landing in the show’s penultimate episode, the finale seems focused on whether she will take the Iron Throne as she’s always dreamed. Her doing so would fit with the themes of Game of Thrones — history repeating itself, those in power inflicting suffering on the common folk for their own personal gain, etc. — but would also be the most nihilistic ending possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We don’t know what the title of the finale is yet — HBO has been holding back the episode titles until after they air throughout the entire final season of the series — but we know the final book of George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series, which is the source material for Game of Thrones, is A Dream fo Spring. That seems to suggest an at least somewhat hopeful end to the saga. At this point, it’s hard to see how Westeros has any hope if Dany does take the Iron Throne. Her death in the finale may be inevitable.

But who would kill her? And will that person survive? If anyone can kill the dragon queen and live to tell the tale it’s Arya Stark. She did come to King’s Landing to kill a queen. With Cersei Lannister already dead, she could shift focus to Dany. If Jon Snow tries to take out Dany himself he may succeed, but the Unsullied are loyal to Dany and not to House Targaryen or the Iron Throne. It’s hard to see how he survives that. Maybe there will be a military battle between his forces and Dany’s in the rubble of King’s Landing? But at this point, that almost seems excessive.

It may come down to single combat between Jon Snow and Grey Worm. If that’s the case, we wouldn’t’ be shocked if both died. Grey Worm, in particular, is expendable now that his romantic subplot with Missandei is over and the conquering of King’s Landing done.

And then there’s Tyrion. Perhaps he’s the one that concocts a plan to remove Dany without everyone dying in the process. But he’s already on Dany’s bad side. She warned him that his next mistake would be his last. It wouldn’t be shocking if he ends up burned alive like Varys in the previous episode.

As for those left at Winterfell, we expect they’re safe as they are so far removed from where the action is now. But that depends on how much time the final episode plans ot cover. If this one episode turns into a compressed war between Dany and Jon, then there’s the chance the Dany will take her dragon and do to Winterfell what she did to King’s Landing. But we imagine that Jon would follow in the steps of his ancestor Torrhen Stark, the King Who Knelt, and surrender to Dany’s obvious superior firepower rather than allow his people to suffer in a war he can’t win.

Who do you think survives the series finale of Game of Thrones? Let us know what you think in the comments. The final episode of Game of Thrones airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.