Why 1 Returning Star Trek: The Next Generation Star Was Disappointed by Picard Season 3’s Reunion

Picard’s grand finale didn’t just bring back Patrick Stewart to give his titular character the send-off he deserved; it brought back several members of Star Trek: The Next Generation to do the same. Starfleet officers such as Worf, Data, Riker, Deanna Troi, Beverly Crusher, and Geordi La Forge all made a comeback to end their story in a shocking and worthwhile fashion. Surprisingly enough, one veteran member of the Star Trek franchise didn’t think that the reunion went as well as it could have. While the officers of the Enterprise might not reprise their roles anytime soon, if ever, one major actor is willing to dish the dirt.

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In a recent interview with The Show People Podcast, actress Marina Sirtis discussed the reunion that brought back her character, Deanna Troi, with the rest of the former Enterprise crew. Unfortunately, while Sirtis was originally excited to return, she mentions that the use of smartphones put a big damper on the comeback: “I have to be honest. I was so looking forward to it, I really was. Because we laughed for seven years on TNG. Absolutely laughed. But what’s happened since then? Mobile phones. Everyone is stuck behind their screens. I’ve come all the way from bloody England, and you can’t come out from behind your scenes to freakin’ talk to me? So yeah, it really changed the whole atmosphere on set. Very, very different. No one talks. Everyone’s looking at their screens. The sense of community is gone because you’re not talking. I found it quite depressing, actually.”

A Tough Time For Trek

Image Courtesy of Paramount

Unfortunately, Marina Sirtis had other bad news to share recently. During a discussion, Deanna Trois’ actress confirmed that the potential Picard spin-off, Star Trek: Legacy, would not happen. Presumably set to follow the son of Picard as he follows in his father’s footsteps, Sirtis threw water on the idea that this show would one day land on the small screen.

“First of all, Legacy is never gonna happen.” Marina confirmed in a recent interview, “You know, you hate hearing the truth. There is not a single studio in America that is gonna make a series where most of the leading actors are over 70 years old. I’m sorry, but that’s just the truth. It’s just Hollywood.”

While Jean-Luc might never return, Star Trek is still moving forward at Paramount. Specifically, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is still in its first season, taking place long after the events of Picard and The Next Generation. Luckily, or perhaps unluckily if you weren’t a fan of Starfleet, not only is a second season confirmed, but it has already been filmed, meaning this new generation is sticking around for at least a little longer. While it has yet to receive a release date, season two might arrive next year following the first season debut.

What do you think of Deanna Troi’s comments regarding the Next Gen reunion? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!