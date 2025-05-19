Cartoon Network Renews Unexpected Hit for Season 2 (And Two Movies)

The second season of an animated fantasy series just got greenlit by Cartoon Network and Max. And as an added bonus, the show is also getting two feature-length movies for fans to enjoy. Iyanu, the fantasy series inspired by Nigerian mythology, premiered on Cartoon Network and Max earlier in the year. It quickly captivated audiences with its blend of charm and a coming-of-age tale of the young Iyanu, an orphan who learns she has divine powers. It’s based on the graphic novel Iyanu: Child of Wonder, from award-winning Nigerian filmmaker Roye Okupe, and has been published by YouNeek Studios and Dark Horse Comics. Next up for Iyanu is Season 2 and movies that will expand the world of Iyanu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 2 of Iyanu will contain 10 episodes just like the first season, with fans following Iyanu as she learns to master her burgeoning powers as she finds herself in the midst of a fierce conflict between Elu and the People of the Deep, led by a new formidable opponent. With various factions of Yorubaland vying for powerful divine artifacts that have re-emerged, Iyanu strives to find a way to end the war and restore peace. As Team Chosen reunites and tensions rise between old allies and foes, Iyanu must confront even more powerful threats from the Age of Wonders—including secrets buried deep within her own past.

IMAGE CREDIT: CARTOON NETWORK/MAX

“We’re incredibly inspired by the response to ‘Iyanu’ and the connection it has made with audiences,” said David Steward II, CEO of Lion Forge Entertainment. “The opportunity to expand this world with a second season and two feature films is a testament to the power of meaningful storytelling and innovative creative collaboration. We’re grateful for the continued support of our partners at Cartoon Network and Max, and it’s been a lot of fun working with Roye to bring Iyanu to life and build the franchise.”

“This is a huge win for Iyanu, Lion Forge Entertainment and YouNeek Studios fans around the world. The support for our show has been nothing short of humbling—and because of that incredible response, we now get to bring the next chapter of Iyanu’s story to life. I’m thrilled to continue expanding the world of Iyanu and the YouNeek YouNiverse, and to share this journey with audiences across the globe. This is just the beginning,” said Okupe.

As for the two feature-length films, the first animated film, titled The Age of Wonders, is set to be released later this year. It will transport viewers 500 years before Iyanu’s rise, taking them to a thriving Yorubaland at the peak of its magical civilization. When the embodiment of the seven deadly sins threatens the world, Iyanu’s predecessors join forces with the Divine Ones to prevent the Age of Darkness.

Iyanu Season 2 is expected to arrive on Cartoon Network and Max in 2026, followed by the second film currently in production.

Cartoon Network is currently in the process of rebooting some of its most popular programs. As one Warner Bros. executive pointed out, reboots of classic IPs make good business sense since they’re easier to sell to the public. They are already bought into the name brands, so trying to build up a new audience isn’t a problem. There are already plans for revivals and reboots for shows like The Powerpuff Girls, Regular Show, Adventure Time, and more.

Are you excited for Iyanu Season 2, and did you watch the first season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!