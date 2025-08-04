WWE’s Most Controversial Superstar Just Returned at SummerSlam (And Fans Are Split)

Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam ended with what will likely be a match of the year candidate between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, who were battling for the right to leave SummerSlam as WWE’s Undisputed Champion. What may surprise you is that the result wasn’t even the most surprising reveal of the event’s final 10 minutes, as WWE brought back its most controversial superstar in the event’s final minutes, and that return has completely divided fans.

After Rhodes departed the ring, Cena stood in the center of it to have a moment with the crowd in what will be his final SummerSlam. You could tell he was emotional throughout his time with Rhodes in the ring, but that would all suddenly shift when his serene moment was crashed by the return of Brock Lesnar.

If you were watching the live broadcast, you saw Cena’s face completely change when Lesnar’s music hit, and that music also saw the crowd losing their minds along with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. That went into overdrive when Lesnar actually walked out, and he would eventually make his way to the ring as Cena still looked shellshocked that this was happening.

Cena was laser-focused after this on Lesnar as Lesnar took off his hat, and then Lesnar ran in and dodged a punch from Cena before hitting Cena with an F5. Lesnar would leave Cena down on the mat and smile as he left the ring and grabbed his hat, but after he left, Cena would get back to his feet and get his hero’s sendoff. Cena walked down the ramp and had them cut his music so he could hear the fans, taking a mental picture of this amazing moment when he got to the top of the ramp.

Fans Divided

It was certainly a rollercoaster of emotions during those final minutes, and while the crowd in attendance seemed to be mostly on board with Lesnar’s return, online reactions are a different story. There are certainly some that are excited for Lesnar’s return to WWE, but many online are more disturbed or angered about Lesnar coming back into the mix.

Many are pointing out the reason that Lesnar has been gone from WWE TV for the past two years, which is that Lesnar was mentioned in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon. The lawsuit at first didn’t mention Lesnar by name, but referred to a “world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion”, though in an amendment earlier this year, Lesnar’s name was officially cited in the lawsuit.

Grant alleges that Vince McMahon offered a sexual encounter with Grant to Lesnar, and while it didn’t end up happening, Grant later stated that the only reason it didn’t was because Lesnar was intoxicated. In the lawsuit, it is alleged that this was done as a way to entice Lesnar to re-sign with WWE in 2021.

That’s why if you head online for reactions to Lesnar’s return, you will get many posting screenshots of the lawsuit, while others reiterate what he did to vanish from WWE TV back in 2023. At the time the lawsuit was revealed publicly, Lesnar was removed from pretty much all things WWE. Now it seems that Lesnar is back and will play some pivotal part in the storyline with John Cena, and we’ll have to wait and see how WWE reacts to any sort of backlash to Lesnar’s return.

What was your reaction to Lesnar’s return? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa.