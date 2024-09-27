Netflix's Mr. McMahon: Vince Says Trauma Likely Cause for Undertaker Forgetting Brock Lesnar Match, Not Concussion

Over the course of its six episodes, Netflix's Mr. McMahon documentary explores the beginnings of Vince McMahon's time in the wrestling business and WWE and then moves through a number of eras, detailing things that happened both in the ring and out. Along the way, the topics of concussions and CTE come up several times, including one specific segment regarding Undertaker's match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX. Undertaker says he can't remember the match after suffering a concussion early on, but McMahon says that is likely due to trauma related to the decision of Lesnar winning and not a concussion.

An Unexpected Loss

(Photo: WWE)

Undertaker's loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX was a massive surprise to fans, and in the documentary we learn that it was also a surprise to Undertaker. Vince tells Undertaker that Lesnar is going over, and Undertaker does say it was an unexpected decision, but he goes on to say that he suffered a concussion early in the match-up with Lesnar, and would go on to wrestler for another 20 to 25 minutes.

While Undertaker made it through the match, he said he doesn't remember much of it. What he does remember is being taken to the hospital after the match, noting that Vince went to the hospital with him and his wife Michelle McCool.



McMahon also notes that he doesn't see the spot where Undertaker would have suffered the concussion during the match, and while it could have happened, McMahon says he thinks Undertaker doesn't remember the match due to everything that came with it being too traumatic. "Looking back on it, I don't see where Mark was concussed. Could've happened, but I think Mark just didn't remember any of that because it was so traumatic for him," McMahon said (H/T Fightful).

Vince McMahon's Statement

McMahon released a statement on X ahead of the Mr. McMahon documentary releasing n Netflix, and you can read the statement in its entirety below.



"I don't regret participating in this Netflix documentary. The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were equally filled with excitement, drama, fun, and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons. Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I've seen, this doc falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the 'Mr. McMahon' character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident.



A lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused. The producers use typical editing tricks with out of context footage and dated soundbites etc. to distort the viewers' perception and support a deceptive narrative.



In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair I ended as evidence that I am, in fact, 'Mr. McMahon.' I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story."

Mr. McMahon is avaiable to stream now on Netflix.