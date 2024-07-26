Triple H Addresses Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future

In 2023 the Wall Street Journal shared a bombshell report in regards to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, accusing him of sexual misconduct. As the lawsuit progressed, former WWE employee Janel Grant came forward alleging McMahon abused her sexually and sexually exploited her while she was an employee. McMahon then resigned from WWE completely, shortly after retiring and then returning to push a sale of the WWE and UFC. In the lawsuit, several high-profile WWE executives were named as well as a former WWE Champion who was only hinted at but many people believed it to be Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar was allegedly pulled from creative plans like the Royal Rumble and the huge WrestleMania 40 WWE 2K24 cover which features the likes of The Rock, John Cena, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. Every trace of Lesnar appeared to be wiped from WWE entirely like he never existed. Lesnar has not appeared in a WWE ring since last summer when he faced Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in Detroit where the now Undisputed WWE Champion came out on top. Many have wondered if he’s still under contract and poised for a return at some point, and WWE CCCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque is finally giving some sort of answer.

Will Brock Lesnar Return to WWE?

During a recent visit to London where WWE revealed their intentions to potentially host the first international WrestleMania in the city, Levesque spoke to the media about several current events, including Lesnar’s whereabouts. “You’d have to ask Brock Lesnar that,” Levesque told Daily Mail when asked how close Lesnar is to returning. “Brock does his own thing so, he’s up in Canada I’m sure, watching his kids play hockey, enjoying life. If and when he decides he would like to do something, we’re open to the conversation but we’ll see” (h/t: POST Wrestling).

A year after Lesnar’s last televised WWE appearance, WWE will host SummerSlam in Cleveland, Ohio next weekend with several events lined up featuring some of the top superstars. As far as matches go, Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Bloodline “leader” Solo Sikoa, but that may not last long.

Liv Morgan must also go up against Rhea Ripley who has been gunning for the Women’s World Championship since her return. In her eyes, she wants to win back the thing she never lost. If all things go according to plan Drew McIntyre will face CM Punk in his first match back since January’s Royal Rumble where he was injured. The two have been heating things up on television the last few months, even taking it to social media.

