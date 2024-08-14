X-Files Funko Pops Are Back

X-Files Funko Pops

It’s been almost 10 years since Funko released Pop figures based on the iconic X-Files series, but the long wait for updated figures is over. Naturally, the new wave includes Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, but we would expect to see additional releases down the line. Hopefully they’ll go beyond The Cigarette Smoking Man and the alien from the 2015 lineup to add additional characters / monsters.

Pre-orders for the new X-Files Funko Pops will go live today, August 14th at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $59+) and here on Amazon. You can check out more of this week’s Funko Pop releases right here.

What is The X-Files Reboot About?

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler currently developing a new X-Files series for Disney., though it appears as though Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) won’t be involved. At this time, little is known about the project. While it is being billed as a reboot, no details about the direction the series will take have been revealed, though The X-Files creator Chris Carter has said that he is looking forward to Coogler’s take on the series.

“It’s interesting, people say, ‘Aren’t you possessive of it?’ And I say, ‘No, I’m looking forward to seeing what somebody else does with it,’” Carter said.

Of course, there’s always a chance that Duchovny and Anderson will eventually be a part of the show. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Duchovny said that he doesn’t “wake up and wonder” what is going on with the series, he still loves it — and he’s always open to seeing what is possible.

“I don’t wake up and wonder, ‘Where is the X-Files stock today?’ But I love that show,” Duchovny said. “I don’t know what my character would be like at my age. It’s an interesting question. That show can address the present as well as it addressed the ’90s. It just depends on Chris [Carter] or the other writers. I’m always like, ‘Hey, let’s see.’”

Duchovny’s co-star Gillian Anderson has also not entirely ruled out a return to her The X-Files role.

“It’s so funny because, for most of my life, since I finished The X-Files, every interview I do, people have asked, and the answer has always been, ‘Nope. Not gonna happen,’” Anderson said earlier this year. “Now, Ryan Coogler, who’s the director of Black Panther, a brilliant, brilliant director, has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it. I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen, I think he’s a bit of a genius.”

When pressed on whether this means she’s open to returning, Anderson confessed, “There’s a chance it will happen. Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing, but in his hands … But I am not saying no, because I think he’s really cool, and I think if he did it, it will be done incredibly well, and maybe I’ll pop in for a little somethin’ somethin’.”