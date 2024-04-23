X-Men '97: Rogue Is Out For Revenge in New Episode 7 Clip (Exclusive)

So far, X-Men '97 has brought quite a lot to the Marvel mythos, taking its ensemble cast of heroes into some surprising new paths. After the show's midseason peak, which brought to life the tragic mutant massacre of Genosha, fans have definitely been eager to see where the story goes next. ComicBook.com can exclusively debut the first look at a pivotal scene from X-Men '97 Episode 7, which shows Rogue (Lenore Zann) literally going rogue in the aftermath of the massacre on Genosha.

The mutant massacre occurred in Episode 5 of X-Men '97's first season, "Remember It," and appeared to leave quite a few bodies in its wake. Gambit (AJ LoCascio) and Magneto (Matthew Waterson) were among those who were either dead or missing by the end of the episode, something that is clearly plaguing Rogue in this upcoming episode.

What's Next for X-Men '97?

Shortly after "Remember It" premiered on Disney+, X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo explained the root of the tragic storyline.

"My plan was the first half of the season is the OG audiences pre-9/11 days, rife with nostalgia and comfort," DeMayo's post reads in part. "Then 9/11 — like Tulsa and other mass tragedies — turned the world upside down and reminded us the whole world unsafe…"

Is X-Men '97 Renewed for Season 2?

Work has already begun on a sophomore season of X-Men '97, which was already renewed by Marvel Animation prior to the show's premiere.

"We're working on season two. But we haven't started yet. I know a little bit of the storylines and characters," co-composer Taylor Newton Stewart explained in a recent interview. "It's always upping the ante. I mean, it's pretty intense what happens. Yeah, immediately when I was told, I was just like, 'Oh my gosh, what's happening? This is incredible.' So, just as a fan alone, I am very excited."

What Is X-Men '97 About?

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast of X-Men '97 includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler. Beau DeMayo served as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura, and the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.

New episodes of X-Men '97 debut on Wednesdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.