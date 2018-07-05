‘Y: The Last Man’ Rumored to Begin Production Soon

It looks like the long, long wait for Y: The Last Man‘s jump into live-action could soon be over.

According to a new report from Omega Underground, FX‘s pilot episode of Y: The Last Man could begin production in late August. Their report suggests that filming will take place in New York City.

For the uninitiated, Y: The Last Man is based on the Vertigo Comics series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. The series follows Yorick and his monkey, Ampersand, who are sent on a journey after a plague wipes out the rest of the world’s male chromosomes.

It’s been a long period of time since Y: The Last Man was first optioned to live-action, with a film version in the works from 2007 to 2014. FX then began developing the project in 2015, with American Gods and Logan alum Michael Green tapped to write the script.

“When [Green] first pitched his take on it to Nina Jacobson, our producer, and me a long time ago, he came in saying he wanted to do something about toxic masculinity,” Vaughan said in an interview late last year. “It felt very relevant, and unfortunately I think it’s only become more relevant with each passing day. His take on it was really brave and very different, but exciting as well. I really admire how audacious he’s been with his translation.”

A pilot was officially ordered in April of this year, and FX is optimistic about the series making it to the small screen.

“[We feel] pretty optimistic, not quite at a final decision point,” FX CEO John Landgraf said back in January of this year. “But we got a script I really like, a draft we really like recently. Michael [Green] is available, because he’s not involved in American Gods [anymore].”

Casting for the Y: The Last Man series has not been announced, aside from Jodie Foster reportedly being up for the role of Jennifer Brown. Elijah Wood has previously expressed an interest in playing Yorick.

Y: The Last Man does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide you with more updates as they come about.