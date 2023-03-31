Yellowjackets Season 2: Cannibalism Finally Happens in Twisted New Episode

Yellowjackets spent nearly an entire season dropping hints and alluding to the fact that cannibalism was coming to the show. It had all-but been confirmed heading into Season 2 that the girls in the wilderness would resort to eating their classmates to survive, though it wasn't actually shown on screen. In the Season 2 premiere, that line was crossed when Shauna ate the ear of Jackie, her best friend that froze to death at the end of Season 1. In this weekend's new episode, the gloves are all the way off, as Yellowjackets has gone all-in on the cannibalism story.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Yellowjackets! Continue reading at your own risk...

In the new episode, Taissa discovers that Shauna has been having entire conversation with Jackie's body, going as far as to do her hair and makeup. The decision is made to finally burn the body like they should have done after she died. A large pile of snow falls (aka is forced by some supernatural presence) onto Jackie's fire, encasing her body and basically cooking it instead of burning it. All of the others wake up to something they all think smells incredible, and they walk outside to learn that the smell is coming from Jackie.

Starving, the entire group decides — without really having any discussion — to eat Jackie's body. Rather than just showing teenagers chowing down on their former soccer teammate, Yellowjackets does something very strange and interesting. The entire group is shown in some sort of dream state, dressed like Ancient Greeks and sitting at a table covered in food. They have a grand feast together, pulling chicken off the bone and biting into juicy fruits, smiling and laughing the entire time. That scene cuts in and out of what's actually happening in reality, as the characters pull flesh off of Jackie's body and eat without saying a word to one another.

There's a lot to be said for how this scene deals with shared trauma and coping mechanisms. They did what they had to, but there was an element of satisfaction that came from getting freshly-cooked "food" for the first time in a long time.

