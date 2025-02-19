Yellowjackets Star Reveals Disturbing Development for Key Season 3 Character

Sarah Desjardins revealed a grim new development for her character Callie in Season 3 of Yellowjackets, announcing that the troubled teen would begin wearing Jackie’s (Ella Purnell) necklace in the present-day timeline. Speaking with Variety, the actress shared details about this character evolution that connects directly to one of the show’s most haunting mysteries. The necklace holds particular significance in the series’ mythology, having been prominently featured around the neck of an unidentified victim – known to fans as “pit girl” – who was hunted and killed by the survivors in the show’s very first episode. So far, the necklace has never before appeared in the present-day timeline, making its emergence around Callie’s neck a potentially deadly omen, given its established connection to the survivors’ ritualistic murders.

The decision to incorporate this powerful symbol carries dark implications for Callie and Shauna (Melanie Lynskey). “It’s knowing how close Jackie and Shauna were,” Desjardins explains. “There’s a fascination there because Callie is longing for that closeness with Shauna herself. The writers play with these moments where elements of Callie purposefully remind Shauna of Jackie. Callie’s yearning and looking for ways to be close to her mom.” This revelation suggests Callie’s twisted interest in her mother’s past will only grow, as the necklace represents not just Jackie’s memory but the survivors’ descent into cannibalism.

In the same interview, Lynskey weighs in on Shauna’s relationship with Callie, suggesting her character maintains a troublingly casual attitude toward her daughter’s concerning behavior. “Many things don’t seem like a big deal to Shauna,” says Lynskey. “She’s like, ‘I understand that it’s not great, but also, coulda been worse.’ She doesn’t want to punish her.” As Lynskey underlines, Shauna’s bad parenting is rooted in past trauma, given everything her teen self (Sophie Nélisse) lived in the wilderness. “You look at my character, and she’s imbued with the history of the past. She’s been through so much. She found out she was pregnant, then had this horrible loss.” While Shauna’s behavior is understandable, she might push her daughter into a path of no return, especially if Callie starts to wear Jackie’s necklace in Season 3 of Yellowjackets.

How Season 3 of Yellowjackets Overlaps Past and Present

Image courtesy of Showtime

The appearance of Jackie’s necklace in Season 3 represents one of Yellowjackets‘ most significant connections between its parallel timelines. In the series’ opening sequence, viewers witnessed a terrifying ritual where a young woman wearing this necklace was hunted through the snow and killed by her masked peers. This scene establishes the show’s central mystery about how a high school soccer team becomes a cannibal cult during their 19 months stranded in the wilderness. The necklace itself belonged to Jackie, Shauna’s best friend. However, after Jackie’s death, it gradually transforms from a friendship token to a death marker in the past timeline.

The first episodes of Yellowjackets Season 3 already lay the groundwork for Callie dangerously learning the truth of what happened in the wilderness. The arrival of Lottie (Simone Kessell) at Shana’s home gives Callie all the tools the manipulative teenager needs to uncover more sordid details about her mother’s past. Since Callie has been promoted to regular cast in Season 3, she was expected to play a more prominent role in Yellowjackets‘ story. Still, the resurfacing of Jackie’s necklace, added to the events of the season’s premiere, indicates the girl won’t be safe from Shauna’s terrifying secrets. As the series continues to explore the intergenerational impact of trauma, Callie’s wearing of Jackie’s necklace may signal that the cycle of violence that began in the wilderness is far from over.

The first two episodes of Yellowjackets Season 3 are now streaming on Paramount+. New episodes are released weekly on streaming and Showtime.

