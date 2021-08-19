Yellowstone Season 4 Premiere Date Finally Revealed

✖

A few weeks ago came the first teaser trailer for Yellowstone season four and at the time the Paramount Network original would return soon, and now we have an official date. Another tease from the cable channel reveals that season four will be back on Sunday, November 7, 2021. The footage in the trailer teases the fallout of season three's cliffhanger ending with Kevin Costner's John Dutton stuck in the middle of nowhere and suffering from the gunshot wounds he gained in those closing minutes. Vultures circle over head as another avian bad omen approaches him on the road, and things aren't looking too good. You can see the teaser trailer below and look for the new episodes this November.

It was previously confirmed that the new season of Yellowstone will see some new faces join the cast including:

Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Birdbox) will portray Caroline Warner; CEO of Market Equities.

Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) will portray Summer Higgins; an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals.

Kathryn Kelly (Nashville, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) will portray Emily; a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy.

Finn Little (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) will portray Carter; a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip. Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.

The world of Yellowstone is also about to expand in a big way with the prevously announced prequel series in development for the Paramount+ streaming service set to begin production later this summer. That series will be set way back in 1883 and seemingly not feature Kevin Costner's John Dutton. The show will see star Sam Elliott plus country music stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, take on the roles of James and Margaret Dutton, the ancestors of Kevin Costner's character. The series will make its premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 19.

This is not a drill! #YellowstoneTV season 4 premieres November 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/zhqZNZ3hSl — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 19, 2021

It was previously announced that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan had signed a new development deal with ViacomCBS and the Paramount+ streaming network and has even more shows in the works beyond the Yellowstone prequel, one of which is another spinoff series to the show which currently has the working title 6666.

The other Yellowstone spinoff series is described as follows: Yellowstone Spinoff, 6666 (Working Title) – founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing… The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made.