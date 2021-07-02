Yellowstone Season Four Trailer Confirms New Episodes Premiere Soon

✖

The Paramount Network has released the first trailer for Yellowstone season four and with it confirmed that the waiy for new episodes will be over soon. Though no specific date is revealed in the footage, the trailer for the new season confirms that the show returns this fall and will seemingly premiere in November according to a report from Deadline. They also report that the previously announced prequel series in development for the Paramount+ streaming service "will begin production late summer in Texas." That series will be set way back in 1883 and seemingly not feature Kevin Costner's John Dutton. Check out the Yellowstone season four trailer below!

A press release from Paramount Network also announced a full series marathon will take place on the channel over the July 4th holiday weekend. Everything gets started on Saturday, July 3 with every episode in season one airing on TV beginning at 12 PM ET/PT, Sunday, July 4 sees all of season two airing throughout the day starting at the same time, and season three wraps it all up on Monday, July 5 with the last batch of episodes beginning at the same time. Paramount Network also confirmed new additions to the cast in the new season of the series and what characters they'll be playing in the fourth season including:

Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Birdbox) will portray Caroline Warner; CEO of Market Equities.

Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) will portray Summer Higgins; an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals.

Kathryn Kelly (Nashville, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) will portray Emily; a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy.

Finn Little (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) will portray Carter; a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip. Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.

Weaver, Perabo and Kelly will appear in recurring roles with Little signed on as a series regular. Additionally, Will Patton has been upped to series regular for season four.

It was previously announced that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan had signed a new development deal with ViacomCBS and the Paramount+ streaming network and has even more shows in the works beyond the Yellowstone prequel, one of which is another spinoff series to the show which currently has the working title 6666. The two other shows include a series titled Land Man and another titled Mayor of Kingstown.

The other Yellowstone spinoff series is described as follows: Yellowstone Spinoff, 6666 (Working Title) – founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing… The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made.