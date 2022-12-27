Yellowstone Star Goes Viral Because Thirsty Fans Have No Chill

Country music and Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson has become a sensation for both her own music and her portrayal of singer Abby in Season 5 of the hit Paramount Network series, but Wilson has recently gone viral on social media for a completely different reason. On social media, videos of Wilson's performance quickly went viral and while the artist is no doubt talented, a good chunk of the attention wasn't on Wilson's music. Instead, thirsty fans have been focused on the performer's physique.

Across both Twitter and TikTok, fans have been sharing video and images from one of Wilson's performances, with particular attention and appreciation for her backside. But while the idea of some thirsty tweets about her physic going viral could be uncomfortable for some, Wilson has been taking it in stride. On TikTok, Wilson posted a video addressing the situation, saying that she was happy fans had found her — however they'd done so.

Country music isn’t ready for any of this 🥴😳 pic.twitter.com/AuA3625AW7 — BACK TO BACK SWAC CHAMPS BIH 🏆 (@RobIsRandomAF_6) December 20, 2022

"I can't even scroll on TikTok on my 'For You' page without seeing my fat butt on everything… Whatever brings the people in, go check out my record Bell Bottom Country, happy to have you either way, however you found me, I'm happy you're here," she said.

She also took to Twitter with a joke about the situation, sharing a photo joking that she was a dump truck driver alongside a photoshopped commercial driver's license, further proving she has a sense of humor about the situation.

Who does Lainey Wilson play on Yellowstone?

On Yellowstone, Wilson plays Abby, a country music singer who recently entered a relationship with Ryan, one of the cowboys on the Yellowstone ranch. Wilson recently spoke with People about how she landed her role on the series, working with series creator Taylor Sheridan after one of her songs was used in an episode.

"He said, 'I want to create a character specifically for you,'" she said. "He said, 'I want you to wear what you wear, sing what you're singing and pretty much just be yourself. You're gonna go by Abby. She's a musician.' And without even thinking, I just said, 'Yes, count me in. Let's do it.'"

Yellowstone returns for its midseason finale on Sunday, January 1, 2023, on Paramount Network.