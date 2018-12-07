‘Young Sheldon’ Reveals Origin of Bazinga Catchphrase From ‘the Big Bang Theory’

Have you ever wondered what made Sheldon Cooper first say “Bazinga”? If so, then Young Sheldon just answered your prayers.

Tonight’s episode, “A Stunted Childhood and a Can of Fancy Mixed Nuts”, took The Big Bang Theory fans by surprise, by revealing the origins of Sheldon’s iconic catchphrase. At one point in the episode, young Sheldon (Ian Armitage) was at a comic book store, where he took interest in a spinner rack of novelty items. At the top of the spinner rack was a sign, advertising “Bazinga Novelty Company”. As the sign explained, “If it’s funny, it’s a Bazinga!” This prompted Sheldon to start saying the catchphrase to people as he pulled pranks.

While general audiences might not have necessarily wondered exactly where “Bazinga” came from, the notion that it does have some consistent origins is pretty clever. This marks just the latest connection between Young Sheldon and its flagship series, after Sheldon was seen visiting his first comic shop last season. A “crossover” of sorts between the series is expected to come about as well, before The Big Bang Theory wraps up its final season.

“It’s hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot of The Big Bang Theory,” Jim Parsons, who plays the older Sheldon Cooper, wrote about TBBT ending. “I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in. Something else I feel grateful for – and this gratitude needs no time to ‘sink in’ or become more ‘realized;’ this grateful feeling is always with me but is multiplied in this moment of announcing our final season – but I feel such intense gratitude for our devoted viewers who are the ACTUAL reason we have been graced with the opportunity to explore these characters for 12 years of our lives.”

