Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Scores Season 2 Renewal

NBC has renewed the colorful musical dramedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for Season 2. The series, which debuted on NBC on January 7 and ran 12 episodes in its first season, stars Jane Levy as the titular Zoey who can hear people's thoughts through song and dance alongside Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen, Lauren Graham, Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, and John Clarence Stewart. The series was created by Austin Winsberg and produced by Lionsgate Television with Universal Television and the full first season is currently available for streaming on Peacock Premium.

In Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Zoey Clarke (Levy) is a programmer at a tech firm in San Francisco who develops her unique thoughts-in-music power when an earthquake happens while she's getting an MRI, resulting in a huge playlist of music being "downloaded" into her brain. As one might guess, this sudden power complicates Zoey's life, causing her to initially question her own sanity, though thanks to the help of her musically gifted neighbor Mo (Newell) begins to embrace her gift, connecting with others including her ailing father (Gallagher). While the series averaged modest ratings -- 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 3.1 million viewers per episode in Nielsen Live+ ratings with the series premiere growing to a 3.3 rating and 7.9 million viewers across digital and linear platforms according to Variety -- the network said they were "thrilled" to bring the show back for a second season.

"We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and how much joy it brought to everyone," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment said. "We're thrilled to bring it back and can't wait to see how Zoey's journey continues."

While Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist received good news last week, NBC also recently announced two cancellations. Crime drama Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector and sitcom Perfect Harmony, starring Bradley Whitford and Pitch Perfect alum Anna Camp, were both cancelled by the network on Wednesday. Supernatural drama The InBetween, which starred Arrow alum Paul Blackthorne was previously cancelled in November 2019. The fate of Bluff City Law has not officially been announced, though the series did not receive a full season order making a second season renewal unlikely for the Memphis-based legal drama.

