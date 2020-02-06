Sgt. Slaughter Makes Surprise Appearance on NXT

It doesn't get much more iconic in professional wrestling than Sgt. Slaughter and the legendary superstar made a surprise appearance on tonight's episode of NXT. As Dominik Dijakovic and Killian Dain came out to the ring the camera panned to the crowd and spotted Slaughter enjoying the show, and we're sure the stars of NXT appreciated having a legend like Slaughter out in the audience. It appears he was digging the action in the ring, and you can check out a photo of him in attendance below.

NXT posted the appearance with the caption "Enjoy the show, Sgt. Slaughter! #WWENXT" Now, he didn't end up making any sort of appearance in the actual ring, but you know, the show's not exactly over, so who knows, maybe he will before the show concludes.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley shocked the WWE Universe when she showed up on Monday Night Raw, daring 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match winner Charlotte Flair to challenge her on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. The Queen left without giving The Nightmare an answer. However, The Queen will be at Full Sail University tonight to address Ripley’s challenge. Will she accept? Find out on NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's the full rundown for tonight's NXT:

Charlotte Flair Responds to Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania challenge

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair face off

NXT Cruiserweight Champ Jordan Devlin heads to Full Sail

Undisputed ERA go after Tommaso Ciampa

The BroserWeights follow up their Dusty Classic victory

What did you think of tonight's NXT? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

