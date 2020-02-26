WWE Comments on The Undertaker Appearing in Saudi Arabia Video Ahead of Super ShowDown

The Twitter account @Enjoy_Saudi uploaded a video on Tuesday night of WWE Superstars arriving in Saudi Arabia that wound up spoiling the fact that The Undertaker had made the trip overseas as well. Since the ca was already out of the bag, WWE.com whipped up a story reacting to the video, which shows "The Deadman" in street clothes at a Saudi airport alongside other WWE stars like Bray Wyatt, R-Truth and Erick Rowan. The article read, "His apparent presence obviously lends itself to more questions than answers. Undertaker's in-ring appearances are an increasing rarity, and he is not yet advertised for a match at tomorrow's show. And yet, it would make a certain sense for him to appear, as The Phenom already has plenty of history in the Kingdom and, perhaps, some unfinished business as well."

The story also speculated that "The Phenom" would start up a new rivalry during Thursday's show in Riyadh. All signs point to his target being AJ Styles, who is booked for a six-man gauntlet during the show and has started proclaiming himself to be the new "Mr. WrestleMania." Reports of Styles vs. Undertaker being the plan for WrestleMania 36 popped up weeks ago.

Check out the full card for Super ShowDown below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rey Mysterio (Gauntlet Match)

The OC vs. The Viking Raiders

Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo

Dolph Ziggler vs. Mansoor

So far the only matches officially booked for WrestleMania 36 are WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair. Other matches like Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler and Edge vs. Randy Orton have been building on WWE television already, but the company is reportedly planning 14 matches to fill up the card, meaning a boatload of storylines will need to be introduced in the coming weeks.

