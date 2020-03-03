Randy Orton's Wife Reacts to Him Hitting Beth Phoenix With an RKO

Randy Orton closed out Raw this week by cutting a scathing promo on Beth Phoenix and knocking the WWE Hall of Famer out with an RKO. "The Viper" claimed the reason he attacked Edge months ago with a steel chair was so that he could "save" him from coming back to the WWE, and instead would have time to be a husband and a father at home. He criticized Phoenix for being an enabler, and went so far as to claim he loves her two daughters more than she does. Phoenix responded with a slap and a kick, and Orton finally snapped by hitting his finisher.

Orton's wife Kim took to Instagram on Tuesday morning with a clip from last night's show, responding to her husband's attack.

When it comes to intergender attacks, Orton has a surprisingly long history. He's previously RKO'd the likes of The Fabulous Moolah, Stacy Keibler, Trish Stratus, Nia Jax and Stephanie McMahon. His angle with Triple H leading up to WrestleMania XXV famously featured him hitting McMahon with a draping DDT, then kissing her while Hunter was handcuff to a turnbuckle nearby.

But, as fans of Orton will recall, sometimes Kim manages to give him a taste of his own medicine.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber, takes place this Sunday in Philadelphia. Check out the full card below:

Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Elimination Chamber Match)

Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (Elimination Chamber Match)

Raw Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black (No DQ Match)

United States Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

Though they haven't announced the match yet, all signs point to Edge and Orton meeting at WrestleMania 36. Here's what WWE has on the card for the April 5 show so far:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

NXT Women's Champion: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Champion: Becky Lynch vs. TBD

