WWE Superstars Find Hilarious Ways to Stay Busy During the Coronavirus Pandemic
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to drastically affect WWE's weekly schedule, its wrestlers have found themselves with a bit more free time. And like most of the country, they've been trying to find ways to stay preoccupied at home while practicing social distancing. Needless to say, the results have been downright hilarious. From Big E's fashion show to Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak sharing training tips, wrestling Twitter has been filled with funny videos from the wrestlers. Check out some in the list below!
WWE's schedule will continue at the WWE Performance Center this week with Friday's edition of SmackDown. As for WrestleMania 36, WWE released the lineup for which matches will take place on which day:
April 4
- WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
- NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
- The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
- Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens
April 5
- WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns
- Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
- John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
- Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing Match) [Yet to Be Made Official]
Big E
Right now, it’s just me and Adina. pic.twitter.com/CND3CVqm9f— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) March 19, 2020
Where the aunties at? pic.twitter.com/BJyTB6Zcle— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) March 19, 2020
Y’all thought I only had one pair of Girbauds. Y’all really thought. pic.twitter.com/6YsHiEbXSF— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) March 19, 2020
I...I can’t stop. pic.twitter.com/Kww3QrTMlu— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) March 19, 2020
Renee Young
I said good day, sir. pic.twitter.com/bCx3OCtlis— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) March 19, 2020
Drake Maverick (Kinda)
@WWEBigE @ReneeYoungWWE— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) March 19, 2020
I don’t know what’s happening. pic.twitter.com/aRPlIBvabB
Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak
Duck walk?!! How’s the technique @DrewGulak? #GetBetterEveryDay #BryanAndGulakConnection #CoachGulak #SoloDrills https://t.co/nzfZO3bh7t pic.twitter.com/kTaqHDOpbk— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 17, 2020
Not bad, @WWEDanielBryan! There is one big change to make and I'd like to see you try it again, so I made a short video to detail how to #DuckWalkLikeYouMeanIt! And please: #PracticeHowYouPlay!!!#SoloDrills #GetBetterEveryDay #StudentBryan https://t.co/YjibJcwqXa pic.twitter.com/RSeP08bHqa— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) March 17, 2020
Here’s my best attempt at the #HeadlockSqueeze. In earlier attempts, my ball popped out... twice! I always thought I had a great headlock, but now I’m not so sure. #CoachGulak #BryanGulakConnection #BallPoppedOut https://t.co/zmAFe7bZrT pic.twitter.com/pUKLTvWGqR— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 18, 2020
We really do squeeze our balls differently! I use the S-Grip for headlocks when I'm not trapping an arm. I use more of my own arm as a fulcrum around my opponent's neck and jaw. If you can't find a ball, use any head-like substitutes... like this one here! #GulakBryanConnection https://t.co/LBYA2YeTOx pic.twitter.com/kSeAZUn7Di— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) March 18, 2020
Braun Strowman
View this post on Instagram
Gonna go try and get a loaf of bread at the store!!!!!! Wish me luck.
Paige
Quarantine life pic.twitter.com/vGmeg4v4ZT— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 18, 2020
R-Truth
#setitoff SO 🤨🤔 we cant even get chocked on anything anymore😐👀I had to cough pic.twitter.com/SCzMt3mMYy— WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) March 19, 2020
