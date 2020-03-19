WWE Superstars Find Hilarious Ways to Stay Busy During the Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to drastically affect WWE's weekly schedule, its wrestlers have found themselves with a bit more free time. And like most of the country, they've been trying to find ways to stay preoccupied at home while practicing social distancing. Needless to say, the results have been downright hilarious. From Big E's fashion show to Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak sharing training tips, wrestling Twitter has been filled with funny videos from the wrestlers. Check out some in the list below!

WWE's schedule will continue at the WWE Performance Center this week with Friday's edition of SmackDown. As for WrestleMania 36, WWE released the lineup for which matches will take place on which day:

April 4

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

April 5