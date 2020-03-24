Rusev Pledges $20,000 to Extended WWE Family Members Affected by Coronavirus Pandemic

Even though he hasn't been in a WWE ring since mid-February, Rusev is looking to give back to the WWE amid the coronavirus pandemic. The former United States Champion took to Twitter this week and wrote, "In Bulgaria we say " It's not a lot but it's from the heart" I pledge 20,000$ to any of my WWE extended family that are sitting at home without income. WE can't do it without y'all. Production, security, etc. LOVE YALL."

The virus has forced WWE to cancel all live events and move all television tapings from their planned arenas to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The PC will also host WrestleMania 36, which will reportedly be taped later this week and air on April 4-5.

After spending a chunk of 2019 off television, Rusev returned in mid-September and kicked off a controversial storyline involving his real-life wife Lana leaving him and marrying Bobby Lashley. The story eventually led to a mixed-tag match on Raw involving Liv Morgan in January, and Rusev was quietly shunted off television afterwards due to a reported contract dispute.

News broke on Tuesday morning that Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke have both been placed in quarantine, which will keep both from competing at WrestleMania.

Here's the WrestleMania card as of now:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

Edge vs. Randy Orton [Last Man Standing]

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day or The Usos

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Elias vs. King Corbin

