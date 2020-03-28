WWE SmackDown Fans Can't Get Enough of Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss

Tonight was another episode of WWE SmackDown without a crowd, but that didn't keep the superstars from putting on an entertaining match. In particular, we're talking about the match between Alexa Bliss and Asuka, which also had Bliss' pal Nikki Cross sitting in on commentary to cheer on her friend, and it was absolutely hilarious as a result. WWE fans took to social media to celebrate the match and the duo in particular, and we've collected some of the best reactions right here.

There were a number of highlight-worthy moments, though one of the funniest came when Cross hugged Michael Cole, with Cole reminding her of social distancing, though that didn't seem to matter to Cross at the moment.

Cross would then continue to cheer on her friend, dancing on the announcer's table, frequently clapping, and yelling inspirational messages to Bliss as she tried to defeat Asuka.

It looks like it worked, as Bliss did end up beating Asuka when all was said and done, and you can check out some of the highlight clips above and below.

Here's the official description for tonight's SmackDown.

"Bray Wyatt welcomes us back in to the Firefly Fun House, The New Day and The Usos battle for the WrestleMania spotlight, Drew Gulak steps up for Daniel Bryan against Shinsuke Nakamura and Alexa Bliss invites Asuka to settle her score. Catch it all on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX."

Here's the full card.

Alexa Bliss vs Asuka

Drew Gulak vs Shinsuke Nakamura

The New Day vs. The Usos

