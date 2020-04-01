NXT's Dakota Kai Secures Final Spot in Women's No. 1 Contender's Ladder Match

✖

Tonight held a few standout matches, but one of the biggest matches of the night was the second chance gauntlet match, which held the chance for one of six competitors to secure their slot in the upcoming Number 1 Contender Ladder Match. Things kicked off with Deonna Purrazzo and Shotzi Blackheart, followed by Xia Li, Aliyah, Kayden Carter, and Dakota Kai. Only one would emerge victorious and secure their spot in the upcoming contender's match though, and it ended up being Kai by match's end. Now Kai will compete against a packed lineup of stars to secure their chance at Rhea Ripley's NXT Championship.

Kicking things off was Purrazzo and Blackheart, though Purrazzo was defeated by Blackheart, followed by Li entering the ring. Blackheart would weather some big offense from Li before making Li tap out, ushering in the entrance of Aliyah.

The two would roll around the ring as they attempted to roll up and pin the other, though eventually, Blackheart would come out the victor. Next was Kayden Carter, who had Blackheart on the ropes throughout the match, but again, Blackheart came out on top.

Then it was time for Dakota Kai, and Kai was in control as soon as she entered the ring. Blackheart kept hope alive though and mounted a comeback, even taking out Kai and Gonzalez at the same time outside of the ring. Blackheart was able to fend off Gonzalez one more time, but Kai capitalized, and was able to knock her out and get the pin.

Kai will hold the final spot in the match alongside Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Chelsea Green, and it is going to be an entertaining matchup to say the least.

Whoever wins will take the fight to Ripley, who isn't keen on losing her title just yet, and we can't wait to see how that match ultimately turns out.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"The NXT North American Championship is on the line tonight in a huge Triple Threat Match that was originally scheduled for NXT TakeOver. Both Lee and Dijakovic have felt the wrath of Priest and his nightstick in recent weeks, but any sort of alliance goes out the window under Triple Threat rules, as the first Superstar to score a pinfall or submission will be declared the winner. Who will walk out of this TakeOver showdown with the NXT North American Championship? Find out on NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!"

The card for tonight's episode is as follows.

Velveteen Dream vs Bobby Fish

North American Champion Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic

Second Chance Gauntlet Match for Number One Contender's Ladder Match

