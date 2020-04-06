WrestleMania: Chris Jericho Offers Tip To Enjoy The Show At Home

This year's WrestleMania has been like none other, and it's been a tough adjustment to get used to a wrestling show known for having a stadium full of fans having absolutely zero. The WWE Performance Center has been used for all WWE live events the last couple of weeks, including WrestleMania, due to the coronavirus pandemic that has been affecting the globe. Some fans have been outright angry with the lack of crowd noise, saying it has been ruining their viewing experience of what is supposed to be the biggest show of the year.

Want a fix for that? Listen to the former WWE and AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho. Jericho has been complimentary of the two nights of WrestleMania thus far on his social media, and he offered a fix for the lack of crowd noise.

Check out his advice.

I’m watching #WrestleMania with the sound off and I’m really enjoying it! Not a dig at the commentators, it just eliminates the lack of noise in the venue and gives it a better vibe. Try it out! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) April 6, 2020

Has the lack of noise in the venue bothered you throughout the show? Let us know in the comments section below!

