Seven Opponents The Undertaker Should Face in a Boneyard Match

The Undertaker blew fan expectations out of the water at WrestleMania 36 when he and AJ Styles battled in the cinematic Boneyard Match, culminating in "The Deadman" burying Styles under six feet of dirt. Taker gave a rare interview the following week, saying that he'd be happy to compete in that type of match again if the right opponent came along.

"Because that one was so successful it lends to that, but not to give myself a pat on the back, you gotta have the right players to do that," he said at the time. "Guys that really understand their characters and really still rely on that part of the business, not just the athletic side of the business. I think more guys kind of lean that way now. Where for me that put me right back in my wheelhouse and AJ can work with a broom handle and put a four star match on."

So that got us thinking — who should his next Boneyard Match opponent be? Check out seven great options in the list below, and let us know your pick down in the comments!