WWE Fans Heartbroken Over Rusev's Release

WWE released more than two dozen active wrestlers, producers, writers and referees on Wednesday as part of a cost-cutting measure during the the coronavirus pandemic. However one release was particularly heartbreaking to many fans, as former United States Champion and Rusev Day founder Rusev was announced as one of the wrestlers who was being cut. The Bulgarian star had been off television since February and reportedly had contract issues with the company, but still held a special place in fans' hearts for his unique charisma and passion in the ring.

Check out some of the reactions to Rusev's sudden departure from WWE.