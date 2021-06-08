Seven NXT Call-ups That Would Immediately Improve WWE

NXT is about to have its next big TakeOver event this weekend, and when In Your House is over, we are likely to have a few storylines closed and a few new setups for what's next. Big events like TakeOver are also great sendoffs for those headed to one of WWE's other brands, and both Raw and SmackDown are definitely in need of some reinforcements. Mind you, both brands have plenty of stars on the roster, but they are missing a few key elements to get the most out of those stars, and there are a few people in NXT that could add some new energy to the roster and provide those missing elements at the same time, and you can check out 7 of our picks starting on the next slide. Some of the stars on this list are simply running out of things to do in NXT, and though they might have one or two more matches still in their sights, those will be happening relatively soon, and they'll certainly need new challenges after those are completed. Others could definitely stick around NXT if they wanted, but the current rosters on both Raw and SmackDown would allow them to hit the ground running in those other brands, and WWE would be smart to capitalize on their strengths and what they could bring to their other weekly shows. Others are simply wishful thinking on my part, as they might not be leaving NXT anytime soon, but having them on either brand would make the matchups and both Raw and SmackDown in general even better as a show, and would allow the babyfaces and heels on both rosters to maximize their talents. You can check out all 7 of our picks starting on the next slide, and let us know who you want to see leave NXT and head to Raw or SmackDown in the comments. You can also give me your picks on Twitter by letting me know @MattAguilarCB!

Finn Balor (Photo: WWE) This one is a no-brainer, and we've got several opponents in mind for him too. Balor has had an amazing run since he returned to NXT, adding another stellar run as Champion to his already impressive resume and delivering some killer matches, including the two matches with Karrion Kross. It would seem his time in NXT is coming to a close sooner than later, as aside from the long-awaited match against Walter, he is running out of opponents that are more intriguing than the ones awaiting on in SmackDown or Raw. Inserting Balor into the main event scene on either show would provide some fresh new energy as well as a talent fully capable of taking the ball and running with it when the time for a Championship run comes again. The question is, is that what Balor wants, or is he happy continuing in NXT?

Karrion Kross & Scarlett (Photo: NXT) Speaking of Balor, the man to finally defeat him and take the NXT Championship turned out to be Karrion Kross, and after two thrilling throwdowns, Kross is ready to move on from Balor and onto his next opponent. Kross has some time as Champion to go before it would make sense to head to one of the other brands, but no doubt both would want him and Scarlett. Their entrance alone would command attention, and they would instantly add some intrigue and mystery to either brand. They are also capable of fitting into any style of storyline, whether that be the more supernatural stories of Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss or completely grounded affairs with Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley, the duo can make either scenario happen. While we might need to wait a bit longer for these two to head over to the red or blue brand, it will happen sooner or later, and it should be quite entertaining.

Io Shirai (Photo: Twitter/@TDE_gif) It's been a minute since we've seen Io Shirai on NXT television, and she's likely going to have at least one more match with Raquel Gonzalez before leaving the black and gold brand behind. After that though, she'll be looking for new challenges, and she could definitely help either Raw or SmackDown. Both Women's Divisions are in need of new blood, especially because of recent cuts to the roster. Eva Marie is evidently headed to Raw soon, and if you were looking for a babyface to take her on when she gets there, Shirai might be a great fit. Shirai is an even better heel though, and she would make a great opponent for Bianca Belair or a returning Sasha Banks to work with. If you want her to be a face on SD, she could definitely deliver some great matches with Carmella or Bayley. Either way, she could benefit the roster in a big way, and this looks like it could happen much sooner than later.

Santos Escobar (Photo: WWE NXT) Santos Escobar is still killing it in NXT after a lengthy and successful run as Cruiserweight Champion, and he could very well follow that up with a debut on Raw or SmackDown. Escobar is a tremendous heel, especially if he retains the complete Legado del Fantasma faction when he moves over, and it would benefit either brand. If he moved to Raw, he could be an amazing foe to Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, Jeff Hardy, and more. Likewise on SD he could be a great opponent for Big E, Cesaro, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, or Shinsuke Nakamura. Any of those feuds would be something to watch, and he could definitely be a force to be reckoned with if they book him right.

Shotzi Blackheart (Photo: NXT) Shotzi Blackheart has quickly become a fan favorite in NXT, and she can be a megastar on whatever brand she becomes a part of down the line. She just has that X-Factor, and if booked right and allowed to be herself, she could be a huge part of the Women's Divison in either brand, though she might not head away from NXT for a few more months to a year depending on how long she holds the Tag Team titles with Ember Moon. She seems tailor-made for SmackDown, as there are so many great heels there at the moment for her to shine against. A Blackheart Bayley feud could be epic, as could a feud with a returning Sasha Banks (if she decides to stay a heel when she comes back). A battle against Carmella would also be highlight-worthy, though there is also plenty of potential on Raw with possible battles with Alexa Bliss, Charlotte, and Shayna Baszler. This seems like just a matter of time, and she could easily become one of the biggest stars in either division if don't mess with her and just let her shine.

Toni Storm (Photo: NXT) Speaking of shining stars, Toni Storm is currently helping to build up Zoey Stark in NXT and is possibly gunning for Sarray next, but it seems her time in NXT could be wrapping up afterward. If it is, then a move to Raw or SmackDown next seems likely, and she would instantly make either brand better. Storm can be a face or a heel, though her heel work recently has been excellent, so it may be better to keep her as a heel when she moves over. If they do, there are plenty of faces on Raw or SD that could use an opponent like Storm, including Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Namoi, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, and Asuka. They could also have her debut as a face, and in that case, a Storm Sasha Banks feud or Storm Charlotte feud could really light things up, but my money is on a heel run first.