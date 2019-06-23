Adam Cole Talks Potential Main Roster Feuds, NXT TakeOver Crowds

Adam Cole is booked to work a third major match with Johnny Gargano later this summer at NXT TakeOver Toronto, but we could be seeing the leader of the Undisputed Era on the main roster in the coming months.

During an interview with GuideLive.com, Cole spoke about potential feuds for him once he makes the leap to RAW or SmackDown.

“Truth be told, I feel like I’d have an excellent match with a lot of guys on Raw and SmackDown,” Cole said. “The NXT roster is stacked. There’s so many guys on Raw and SmackDown that I feel like I would have great chemistry with. There’s guys that I’ve wrestled before — for example, I’ve wrestled an A.J. Styles before. That was only a couple of times, but I would love the chance to wrestle him again whether that be a Raw or SmackDown environment or a Takeover environment. There’s guys that I’ve never wrestled before who I’d love to the chance to get in the ring with like a Seth Rollins. Again, same thing as A.J., I feel like we could be put in any environment, and I feel like it would be a really exciting match.

“The cool thing about right now is there are so many dream matches for people that haven’t happened yet, or are currently happening right now. I think just as time unfolds, and everything keeps moving forward there are going to be more and more cool and exciting matches for everybody — not just for me — but for the guys all across our roster, and that goes for NXT, Raw, and for SmackDown.”

Until that day comes, Cole will remain one of NXT’s top stars. He’s currently enjoying his first reign as NXT Champion and is a former NXT North American and NXT Tag Team Champion.

Joe and Gargano this year, at NXT TakeOver New York and NXT TakeOver 25, have had two matches that rank among the greatest NXT matches of all time. The crowds at these TakeOver shows are always some of WWE’s hottest and most invested audiences of the year. Cole was asked about what it’s like performing on those shows.

“I think at this point it’s safe to say that the Takeover crowds are some of, if not the best crowds in all of pro wrestling,” Cole said. “I think there’s two big factors: One, I think that the relationship that the wrestlers have with the fans, and the fans have with the wrestlers is something that you can’t really put a price on. A lot of these fans — we were just talking about me wrestling Johnny and knowing those guys for almost 10 years — a lot of these fans have followed all of our careers for our entire careers. So, when they see us get to this point, they’re just as excited for us as we are for ourselves. They feel like they’ve gone along on the journey with us.

“On top of that, the fans go into NXT: Takeovers and they want the shows to be awesome. They know based on past experience that they’re going to get 100% effort and just a really exciting, innovative, hard-hitting pro wrestling show. So, they come in excited. Even before a lot of the matches even get started, they’re amped up, they’re fired up, and it creates this really cool atmosphere not just for them, but for us.”