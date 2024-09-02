Photo: Adam Copeland Training Again Months After Brutal AEW Injury

Adam Copeland’s AEW career is on pause. The Rated-R Superstar broke his foot at AEW Double or Nothing this past May, suffering the injury in the late stage of his AEW TNT Title defense against Malakai Black when he leapt from the top of a steel cage and landed awkwardly. Copeland’s diagnosis was confirmed in the days following the pay-per-view and he was forced to vacate the AEW TNT Championship as a result. Copeland has spent the subsequent months resting and recovering, making limited public appearances while also resuming weight training in his home gym.

Adam Copeland Returns to The Ring

The Rated-R Superstar is back in near the squared circle.

Taking to Twitter, AEW star Dax Harwood shared a photo of himself, tag partner Cash Wheeler, Darby Allin, Steven Borden, and Adam Copeland in wrestling training attire standing in front of a ring.

“Album drops soon,” Harwood captioned the photo.

Copeland’s recovery has progressed significantly since his last public appearance. The former WWE Champion stopped by San Diego Comic-Con in late July to share Hall H with his Percy Jackson and the Olympians castmates, wheeling onto the stage with a knee scooter. In this image, Copeland is back to standing on his own two feet, no foot brace in sight.

It’s worth noting that Copeland is wearing flip flops while the other four are in either sneakers or wrestling boots. This could suggest that Copeland either swapped out of his wrestling footwear or is just observing while FTR, Allin and Borden mix it up in the ring.

“My Achilles tear a few years ago led to my most difficult rehab, and I’m expecting more of that. I’m 50. I know what’s in front of me,” Copeland said this past June. “But the surgery was successful, and the doctor was optimistic because my bones are healthy. It’s my seventh surgery, so I know the drill. We’ll see how my body cooperates.”

Copeland was last seen on AEW TV in May, feuding with House of Black over the AEW TNT Championship. That title now rests in the hands of Jack Perry, as the Scapegoat won the vacant prize after Copeland was forced to relinquish in. There is no word on what plans AEW has in store for Copeland come his return, and there is no timetable on when that return will be.