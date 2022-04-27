AEW Production Truck Involved in Car Crash Ahead of AEW Dynamite

✖

AEW Dynamite is set to take place tonight at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, the company's production team hit a bit of a snag as it transported equipment to the arena on Wednesday. Timekeeper BrookLynn Ramsey took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon with a photo of a grey Honda driving into the side of one of the production trucks, damaging its roof and windshield. She noted that the driver was ok, but indicated texting and driving were involved.

This week's Dynamite is headlined by a Ladder Match for the TNT Championship between Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky as well as continuing to build towards next month's Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas. Check out the updated card below:

TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky (Ladder Match)

Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky (Ladder Match) Dash Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler (Owen Hart Cup Qualifier)

Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb (Philly Street Fight)

Wardlow vs. Lance Archer

The Undisputed Elite (Adam Cole, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish) vs. Lee Johnson, Dante Martin, Brock Anderson, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison

This story is developing...