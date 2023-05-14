AEW: Adam Page Returns to Action Rocking an Eyepatch (Photos)

"Hangman" Adam Page was on the receiving end of another attack from the Blackpool Combat Club, one that ended with Bryan Danielson driving a screwdriver into Page's eye. He's been off TV ever since but was already signed to compete at an AEW House Rules live event on Saturday night in Salem, Virginia against The Firm's Big Bill. The big man demanded that the match still happen, so Page arrived sporting a leather eyepatch over his injured eye. The former AEW World Champion was able to beat Bill in a No Disqualification match.

This week's AEW Dynamite saw a screwdriver come into play once again as Don Callis betrayed Kenny Omega and stabbed him in the face just as Omega was about to pin Jon Moxley in their Steel Cage Match. It's unclear if Callis is joining forces with the BCC or if he is merely turning his back on his client.

first off we are getting eye patch hangman (which is hot as shit for no reason) and i am guessing that the song he used being called “hometeam” is a reference to the elite being his hometeam pic.twitter.com/3nRcnCrUNv — mace✂️ (@maceismid) May 12, 2023

EYEPATCH HANGMAN back at tonight's Salem, VA house show. pic.twitter.com/EgT46S3N9k — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) May 14, 2023

Hangman Adam Page vs Big Bill from Last Night’s AEW house rules pic.twitter.com/SAnV3dxFsa — Dylan Hamilton (@dham2001) May 14, 2023

"It's not going to end here," Moxley told Sports Illustrated after the Omega match. "This was only the beginning. We're bringing our A-game. We're competitive with each other, and we're competitive with the rest of the wrestling industry. There's a lot on the line, so no one is taking a step backward. We're showing why we're the superior group."

"This rivalry between us is the cutting edge of the business," he continued. "You might be more into something else, but look at who is involved here. Kenny Omega may be the greatest wrestler that ever lived. Bryan Danielson may be the greatest wrestler that ever lived. Claudio Castagnoli may be the most absolute alien pretending to be a human Superman f—ing freak wrestler to ever live. The Young Bucks may be the greatest tag team of all time. Even if you think I f—ing suck, you still have all these greats. A lot of people out there hate on the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. We're obviously attacking them and have our issues with them, but we are not old-ass f—ing bitter dudes with podcasts talking about how the business used to be. We are not that. A lot of people hate Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and that's because they hate themselves. It's sad. There are plenty of people who hate me. I don't give a f—. I don't care what challenges you put in front of me or what s— befalls me. I'm very pissed off. I will shove it up everybody's flying ass. After last year, I have that attitude. Kenny and the Young Bucks have that attitude. It's us against the universe. That attitude is AEW at its core."