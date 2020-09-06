Seven New Feuds AEW Can Make After All Out 2020

Saturday night's All Out pay-per-view turned out ro be an eventful (and controversial) show for All Elite Wrestling. Jon Moxley successfully retained the AEW World Championship and got a new challenger lined up, FTR won the tag titles, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page split up and Orange Cassidy wound up winning the rubber match in his months-long feud with Chris Jericho. The company has just one pay-per-view left in 2020 — Full Gear on November 7 — and based on everything we saw at All Out that show could have a seriously stacked card. Here are seven feuds AEW can start now that All Out is over, including future championship programs for the promotion's four top titles. Are there are we missed? Let us know in the comments below!

Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer View this post on Instagram What was. Will be. But will end much differently! @allelitewrestling #theendiscoming A post shared by Lance Hoyt/Archer (@lance_hoyt) on Sep 6, 2020 at 12:28am PDT This one is a given since Mox retained against MJF and Archer won the Casino Battle Royale. But if you're not sold on the idea, check out their Texas Death Match from back in January at Wrestle Kingdom 14. It was insanely violent for a New Japan match and wound up being a highlight of that show.

"The Cleaner" Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page A clean break, @KennyOmegamanX? 🧹 #AEWAllOut ➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk

🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/AKbc1eeA1o — TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020 Omega made it abundantly clear after Saturday night's tag match that his days teaming with Hangman are over. He's been teasing the return of his heel gimmick "The Cleaner" from his early days in Bullet Club, an idea that could be a lot of fun if used properly. It's still unclear where they're going with Page's character, but one has to imagine this match could happen as soon as Full Gear.

Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker (Photo: AEW) While Baker may have lost inside her dentist's office, she remains the most entertaining personality on the women's roster. Once she's healed up, she needs to be elevated to the championship picture pronto. And for the sake of continuity, why not add Big Swole into the equation and make it a triple threat at Full Gear? TOOTH & NAIL! Watch #AEWAllOut NOW!

Order NOW via @DIRECTV, @FiteTV, @brlive & all other major PPV providers. pic.twitter.com/9wBz6Sammz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020

Orange Cassidy vs. Brodie Lee #MimosaMayhemMatch #AEWAllOut @IAmJericho vs @orangecassidy Available on demand now from all major providers, @brlive, @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/lIGjq0SnRM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020 Cassidy's two recent wins over Chris Jericho has elevated him into a bonafide star for AEW, but the odds of him getting put into a world championship feud with Moxley in the near future seem unlikely. Luckily AEW has another title he can chase after, and Brodie Lee's extreme seriousness and physicality would be a great counterbalance to Cassidy's lackadaisical style. prevnext

The Inner Circle Explodes The REALEST and iLLEST you'll ever see on your TV screens. Fight me on it. pic.twitter.com/Lu1hgO3mlM — Proud & Powerful🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) September 6, 2020 The Inner Circle has been around for almost a full year, but the group as a whole has lost a lot of steam in the last few months. The biggest victims of that lost momentum are Santana & Ortiz. Sure, they beat The Best Friends on Dynamite, but the two are nowhere near the same level as when they first arrived in AEW (or when they dominated Impact Wrestling's tag division as LAX). So here's an idea — have the two split from the group and realign with Eddie Kingston, then set up a six-man tag that involves those three against Jericho, Hager and Guevara.