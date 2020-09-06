Seven New Feuds AEW Can Make After All Out 2020
Saturday night's All Out pay-per-view turned out ro be an eventful (and controversial) show for All Elite Wrestling. Jon Moxley successfully retained the AEW World Championship and got a new challenger lined up, FTR won the tag titles, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page split up and Orange Cassidy wound up winning the rubber match in his months-long feud with Chris Jericho. The company has just one pay-per-view left in 2020 — Full Gear on November 7 — and based on everything we saw at All Out that show could have a seriously stacked card.
Here are seven feuds AEW can start now that All Out is over, including future championship programs for the promotion's four top titles. Are there are we missed? Let us know in the comments below!
Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer
This one is a given since Mox retained against MJF and Archer won the Casino Battle Royale. But if you're not sold on the idea, check out their Texas Death Match from back in January at Wrestle Kingdom 14. It was insanely violent for a New Japan match and wound up being a highlight of that show.prevnext
"The Cleaner" Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page
Omega made it abundantly clear after Saturday night's tag match that his days teaming with Hangman are over. He's been teasing the return of his heel gimmick "The Cleaner" from his early days in Bullet Club, an idea that could be a lot of fun if used properly. It's still unclear where they're going with Page's character, but one has to imagine this match could happen as soon as Full Gear.prevnext
FTR vs. The Young Bucks
FTR are now the tag champs and The Bucks will likely be near the top of the rankings thanks to Saturday night's win over Jurassic Express. We might finally be on our way to the tag team dream match fans have been waiting for years to see.
Dash Wilder: "One day we’ll wrestle The Young Bucks & everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet." from r/SquaredCircleprevnext
Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker
While Baker may have lost inside her dentist's office, she remains the most entertaining personality on the women's roster. Once she's healed up, she needs to be elevated to the championship picture pronto. And for the sake of continuity, why not add Big Swole into the equation and make it a triple threat at Full Gear?
Orange Cassidy vs. Brodie Lee
The Inner Circle Explodes
The Inner Circle has been around for almost a full year, but the group as a whole has lost a lot of steam in the last few months. The biggest victims of that lost momentum are Santana & Ortiz. Sure, they beat The Best Friends on Dynamite, but the two are nowhere near the same level as when they first arrived in AEW (or when they dominated Impact Wrestling's tag division as LAX).
MJF vs. Wardlow
