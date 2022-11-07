AEW Wrestler Makes First Public Appearance Since All Out

All Elite Wrestling has been without four of its biggest stars for over two months now. Following CM Punk's infamous AEW All Out press conference, then-AEW World Trios Champions Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks confronted the then-AEW World Champion in his locker room. This led to a fight between the two parties which had to be separated by numerous AEW backstage personnel. While AEW has yet to make any official comments on the situation, the four aforementioned men were stripped of their championships and reportedly suspended from the company. This also brewed a third-party investigation into the situation, which forced all involved to keep quiet as matters progressed legally.

That investigation has reportedly concluded, as made evident by recent developments on AEW programming. Vignettes for Omega and the Bucks have begun airing in recent weeks, indicating that the trio's return to AEW is imminent. Beyond that, Colt Cabana's recent surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite was viewed by many as a sign that Punk would not be back in the company, given the two men's history.

While fans await The Elite's return to AEW TV, Nick Jackson has already made his first public appearance since AEW All Out. The younger Young Buck showed up at Sunday's Los Angeles Clippers game to throw t-shirts to fans in attendance. It's worth noting that Jackson was introduced as "part of" AEW and also had "All Elite Wrestling" under his name on the jumbotron's graphic.

Nick Jackson from All Elite Wrestling is here doing a t-shirt toss during the Clippers-Jazz game 🤘 pic.twitter.com/HHKCEdBdhW — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 7, 2022

This appearance is not the first time a member of The Elite has shown face since AEW All Out. Omega traveled to Japan in September, as he was scheduled to be in the far east to help promote AEW Fight Forever at the Tokyo Game Show. While Omega was pulled from that presentation, he still made the trip and was seen hanging out with former tag partner Kota Ibushi.

It's unclear as to when Omega and the Bucks will return to AEW programming, but the trio are expected to work the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Recent reports indicate that they will do battle with AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle at that event, with the straps likely on the line. Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix and Pac captured the vacant titles on the post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite.

