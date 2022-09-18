AEW Fans Spotted Kenny Omega's Bite Mark From the All Out Brawl

Kenny Omega has been over in Japan this week and, while taking part in a Capcom stream at the Tokyo Game Show, fans noticed what they believe is the bite mark from the now infamous locker room brawl after AEW's All Out pay-per-view. The fight involved Omega, The Young Bucks, CM Punk and Ace Steel and details from both sides have been coming out ever since. One of the most consistent talking points was that Steel, a backstage coach for AEW who was involved onscreen with Punk's road back to the AEW World Championship, bit Omega during the altercation. Fightful Select then noted in a report that the bite was on Omega's left forearm.

Screengrabs from the stream have since made their way on Twitter with Omega's bruised forearm being fully visible. "The Cleaner" is currently serving a suspension of undetermined length for taking part in the brawl and was promptly stripped of the AEW World Trios Championships after winning them with the Bucks at All Out. A legal situation is still pending based on the results of an investigation, and it's still unclear if Punk will ever return to the company even after recovering from his surgically-repaired torn tricep.

Uhh... that is the bite mark on Kenny Omega's arm pic.twitter.com/y9vDp15kWq — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 18, 2022

Meanwhile, AEW has moved on to building toward this week's AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The show is headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson in the finals of a six-man tournament for the vacated AEW World Championship. You can see the full card for the show below:

AEW Dynamite (Live on Sept. 21)

AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

Interim AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb vs. Athena vs. Dr. Britt Baker

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho

AEW Rampage (Airs on Sept. 23)