AEW and GCW Star Injured

GCW has announced a change to their lineup for their upcoming No Signal In The Hills event, as GCW and AEW star John Morrison will be out of action. GCW said that due to injury Morrison is unable to compete, and then revealed a rundown for the event. No details on the injury were revealed, and Morrison hasn't commented on the injury yet or what it is. Hopefully, he doesn't miss too much time and we wish him a speedy recovery. If more details are released or if Morrison confirms the injury we'll keep you updated.

Since Morrison's release from WWE, the star has made appearances in GCW, AEW, and AAA. Right after his release from WWE Morrison released a heartfelt statement thanking everyone who had supported his journey along the way, and he didn't regret signing on for another run with the company.

*THIS FRIDAY – LA!*



Due to Injury, @TheRealMorrison is unable to compete.



Just Signed:



GRINGO LOCO

vs

ROCKY ROMERO



Plus:

Wayne/Oliver v Macizos

Bussy/PPRay

Janela/Blackwood

Sheik/Radrick

+more!



Tix:https://t.co/NSSBuULQqo



Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/7Bcqb8MWFF pic.twitter.com/CkRUSYh0zK — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 14, 2022

Morrison said, "I want you all to know how grateful I am for the support you gave me during this past run with WWE. I also want you to know that I did in fact receive a phone call from John Laurinaitis during which he told me that my services as a talent were no longer required by WWE. I didn't even get a 'best of luck in your future endeavors.' I mean, if you're gonna let me go, at least hit your catchphrase, right? I don't know if it's something that draws people to professional wrestling or it's something that happens to people when they've been in the business a long enough time but my mind always races toward ways to pop the crowd, even at my own expense. The whole idea of making yourself look bad to make someone else look good is a strange thing but, for me it's such an important part of what I do. It's a foreign concept to so many people. I think that's why this past run with WWE meant so much to me."

"I saw and spoke to people that I hadn't seen in 10 years. The chance to reconnect with old friends, make new friends, work with some of the best production people in the business, some of the best professional wrestlers in the business... I mean... the whole thing was nostalgic. It brought me back to how I felt when I was brand new to the business. I was always so nervous. I just wanted to do everything right, you know? I would do things like get to the arena super early all the time, which actually just gave me more time to be nervous... And I think maybe the most important thing I learned during my first run with WWE is it's not the stuff that people go to see wrestling for, it's the stories. We're storytellers," Morrison said. "Now, I happen to be a storyteller who takes a lot of pride in being able to do the flips, the tricks, the kicks, and the hair whips. But those are just tools. The moves, the ropes, the ring, the mic, they're all just tools used by those who practice the art of professional wrestling to tell stories. And, the great thing about being a storyteller is when one chapter ends, another begins."

