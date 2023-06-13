AEW: B.J. Whitmer Arrested, Fired From His Producer Position

AEW producer B.J. Whitmer was arrested in Boone County, Kentucky, back on June 4 according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department. The former four-time ROH Tag Team Champion was charged with first-degree strangulation and second-degree burglary and a bond was set for $25,000. He was not released until Monday.

Having pivoted to a backstage role following his feud with Steve Corino in 2017, Whitmer left Ring of Honor in 2019 to sign with All Elite Wrestling. Shortly after news of the arrest broke, AEW released a statement — "B.J. Whitmer has been terminated following his arrest on domestic violence charges. While talent and staff are ultimately responsible for their own personal actions, this behavior is intolerable within AEW. AEW has reached out to offer support to those impacted by his behavior."

