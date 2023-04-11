AEW Signs Current Champion to New Multi-Year Deal

Brian Cage is sticking with AEW and Ring of Honor, according to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp. Cage is currently one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions but had his deal expire following the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view earlier this month. While there was interest from top talent within WWE and Cage had openly discussed his frustration with his booking in the past, he preferred the new offer AEW provided for him. Last week's AEW Rampage saw Cage (and by extension, The Embassy faction) align with Swerve Strickland as he delivered a vicious attack on Darby Allin.

As a former Impact World Champion, Cage signed with AEW in early 2020 but wouldn't arrive until the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. He was quickly established as a threat to Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship and was even awarded the FTW Championship as the leading member of Team Taz. Cage failed to take the title from Mox and gradually moved down the card. He was kicked out of Team Taz at Fyter Fest 2021 by Ricky Starks and lost a Philadelphia Street Fight against Starks that October on an episode of Rampage. Cage was then off TV until ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022, after which he'd jump back and forth between AEW and ROH. And despite challenging for various singles titles, he hasn't held one in a Tony Khan-owned promotion since his year-long run with the FTW title (now held by Hook).

Revenge will certainly be on the agenda for @DarbyAllin when he collides with @swerveconfident at #AEWDynamite TOMORROW, LIVE from Milwaukee, at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/4cnzrw0lIj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2023

"Those that we spoke to said that AEW worked hard to get the deal done in the last couple of weeks, and it was agreed upon in principle by the time creative was started with Swerve Strickland," Sapp wrote.

