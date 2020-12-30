Brodie Lee's Eight Year Old Son Signed A Contract With AEW

As the wrestling world continues to grieve the loss of 41 year old Jon Huber (Brodie Lee, Luke Harper), his former employer, All Elite Wrestling, has continued to do right by the late wrestling star. This Wednesday night on Dynamite, they will present a tribute show in Huber's memory. They've stood by the family and done right by them, and the entire locker room has been paying tribute to their fallen friend ever since the horrific news broke.

Huber leaves behind a wife, Amanda, and two sons, Brodie and Nolan. Brodie (also referred to as Brodie Jr. and -1) in particular is a gigantic wrestling fan, and AEW even brought him to a recent television taping and had him join Dark Order and defeat Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.

During his What Happened When podcast, Schiavone revealed the extent to which AEW is taking care of Huber's family, and especially young Brodie Jr..

"Knowing Brodie was very sick and it was the holidays and knowing it was going to be very difficult for him to 'kick out,' [AEW] brought little Brodie to TV and wrestling is his life. They made him a member of the Dark Order, they put a mask on him, he came out with a kendo stick and beat up a lot of people. They signed him to a contract, legitimately signed him to a contract. When he gets of age, he'll be with AEW. They have taken care of him. He follows guys around in the back and becomes part of us. He gets involved with the guys, sits in Gorilla position, comes out with the mask and does some crazy things. The roster loved Brodie and we are family," said Schiavone (h/t Fightful).

Brodie Jr. reportedly helped put together the card for tomorrow night's Dynamite that is airing his father's memory. Schiavone also noted during the podcast that when Brodie Jr. has attended tapings in the past, he would stay all night long until the AEW Dark tapings were complete (which could be as late as 2:00 am).