Chris Jericho Lost Every AEW Pay-Per-View Match in 2020

Chris Jericho was one of AEW's biggest talent signings when the company first launched in January 2019, and despite his age the company crowned him as the first AEW World Champion in the company's history. However, Jericho proved that he wasn't afraid to give younger talent the spotlight, especially when it came to pay-per-views in 2020. "Le Champion" went 0-4 in AEW's major events this year, starting at Revolution when he dropped the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley.

From there he tried to lead The Inner Circle against The Elite, taking on the group in the cinematic Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing. Kenny Omega won that match of The Elite by hitting Sammy Guevara with a One-Winged Angel off a platform.

The former WWE star tried to start up a rivalry with Mike Tyson the following week (which he later revealed was supposed to lead to a match), but those plans were scrapped and he turned his attention to Orange Cassidy. The two competed in three matches over the summer. Jericho won the first, but Cassidy picked up the rematch and the sent Jericho flying into a vat of mimosa during the Mimosa Mayhem match at All Out.

Finally, Jericho lost the penultimate match at Full Gear against Maxwell Jacob Friedman on Saturday night. The win now means Friedman is an official member of The Inner Circle (even if the rest of the group doesn't want him). Friedman pulled off the win by trying to frame Jericho for hitting him with a baseball bat, then rolled the legend up for the win.

