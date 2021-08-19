Chris Jericho Wants To Transform The AEW Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

✖

Storytelling in professional wrestling is easily one of the biggest parts of what makes fans return week after week to organizations such as the WWE and AEW, and while Chris Jericho has played a heavy role in both companies, the superstar recently stated in an interview that he is looking to make All Elite Wrestling like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With this year seeing Marvel dive into Disney+ with new television series like Wandavision, Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and Loki, with Shan Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings about to hit theaters, the MCU is alive and kicking.

On the Zaslo Show, Jericho went into detail about his latest match with legendary wrestler Nick Gage and how the story of the brawl lined up perfectly not just with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the story established by the Walking Dead as well:

"Anybody that knows anything about the way that I am and the stories that I tell, of course I would do (a deathmatch). It fit exactly what we were telling. A lot of people were like, 'You don't have to do that.' My response was, 'Of course I had to do it. It was what was best for the show and storyline.' That's another thing we take great pride in AEW is that we tell concise and detailed and well-written stories with not a lot of plot holes. We don't take the intelligence of our fans for granted. We want to tell stories the way the Marvel Universe would or Walking Dead where you watch the show and you're rewarded for something that happened in episode one when you see it in episode ten. That's what our mindset is and one of the reasons why the deathmatch with Nick Gage was such a surprise but also such a huge success because it fit the story we were telling. It wasn't just a stunt or something for no reason. It really fit and showed a lot of depth in that story we were telling,"

One of the most notable parts of the deathmatch between Gage and Jericho was the former pulling out a pizza cutter and slicing Chris' forehead, which was interrupted by a Domino's Pizza commercial making good use of a pizza cutter as well.

Via Fightful