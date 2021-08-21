CM Punk Takes a Few Shots at WWE in His First AEW Promo

✖

CM Punk cut his first promo as a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster on this week's AEW Rampage, and to the surprise of likely no one, he didn't hesitate in mentioning his seven-year absence from pro wrestling or his infamous departure from the WWE. Punk originally walked out of the WWE in early 2014, later citing a number of medical issues he claimed the company was not properly addressing (which later led to lawsuits).

"The most important thing I'm going to say, this is for everybody at home, this is for everybody who bought a ticket, this is for everybody in the back," Punk said. "If at all through my journey my personal choices or decisions related to my life made you feel disappointed or let down, let me just say I understand. If you all try to understand that I was never going to get healthy physically, mentally, spiritually or emotionally staying in the same place that got me sick in the first place."

Punk, now sitting in the same cross-legged pose he used to cut his famous "Pipebomb" promo, reflected on leaving Ring of Honor in 2005 and said that date in August 2005 was the day he left professional wrestling.

"I cried because I knew I leaving a place that I love, and it was a home, and I knew where I was going. It wasn't going to be easy for a guy like me," Punk said. "Because I'm one of you. So I look at it like this. August 13th, 2005, I left professional wrestling. August 20, 2021, I'm back.

This story is developing...