AEW’s Cody Rhodes Set to Release a Children’s Book

AEW announced via press release on Wednesday that the next children’s book in “The Elite Team” series, Cody Heart of the Mountain, will be released on July 15 both online and wherever books are sold nationwide (pre-orders are live on Amazon for $11.70).

Written by AEW executive vice president and wrestler Cody Rhodes, the book is described as, “teaches children that everyone has unique abilities, even their perceived enemies. By working together, readers learn they can overcome obstacles to unite the world. The engaging tale takes young readers on a sci-fi journey where nothing is as it seems. While camping in the wilderness, Cody and the Elite Team (Matt & Nick Jackson, Brandi Rhodes, Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega), fall under Claw Mountain’s powerful spell. The friends take on bear and wolf qualities as two rival groups form. Divided by mistrust and jealousy, Cody must find a way to lead the team back together. Will the friends be able to work together and embrace their differences in order to break the spell?”

Rhodes explained in the release that the story of the book was inspired by his childhood camping trips with his father, WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling icon Dusty Rhodes.

“When I was eight years old, I went camping with my family, and my Dad told me that if I woke up early enough he would take me to see the bears who lived on the adjacent mountain,” Rhodes said. “According to him, I never woke up early enough (wink wink). But, I never really needed to see the bears because he would tell me a version of the story in this book as a bedtime story many times. When the legend becomes fact, print the legend, right? Bringing this story to life was a labor of love. It was truly special watching Dylan Coburn masterfully bring the words to life as well as working with Trism Books to provide a positive message to children and adults alike. I hope you enjoy.”

The release also announced a number of in-person book signings by Rhodes — July 14 at the Barnes & Noble in Jacksonville, Florida, July 19 at the Dave and Buster’s in Marietta, Georgia and Aug. 29 at the Pro Wrestling Tees store in Chicago, Illinois.

Rhodes will compete alongside his brother Dustin Rhodes in a tag team match against The Young Bucks on Saturday night at Fight for the Fallen.

