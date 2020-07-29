Cody Rhodes Reveals When the AEW TNT Championship Design Will Be Completed

✖

All Elite Wrestling introduced its newest championship, the AEW TNT Championship, back at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in late May. And while the promotion's other championships have been praised for their designs, the same couldn't be said for the red belt. The company quickly revealed that the title wasn't actually finished and that its completed design would eventually be revealed. Inaugural champion Cody Rhodes finally gave a definitive date on Twitter this week regarding the finished product.

Rhodes became the first champion by winning an eight-man tournament that culminated in a match with Lance Archer at Double or Nothing. Rhodes announced the following week that he would be defending the title on a weekly basis, and has since put it on the line against Jungle Boy, Marq Quen, Ricky Starks, Jake Hager Sonny Kiss and Eddie Kingston.

August 12th (saw a nice video of the plates, very elegant) 💎 https://t.co/0pRcey5SPe — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 28, 2020

It’s not gold. It’s silver/nickel and with textures. Same design and colors though. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 28, 2020

"I know Tony has already told you this already so this isn't breaking news, but this isn't even the final belt," Rhodes said during the Double or Nothing post-show press conference. "The actual silver-plated title, which has the shine finish and the extra details, due to the COVID and the pandemic, we didn't have it here. And we will have it, maybe as soon as this week's Dynamite. But man, I don't know if I want it. Because this is the one I got handed."

Rhodes made it clear early on that his weekly open challenge was available to anyone in the wrestling industry, not just members of the AEW roster. As a result free agents like Starks (who then signed with the company) and Kingston have made surprise appearances to challenge for the title. Rhodes will face independent wrestler Warhorse on this week's Dynamite thanks to a successful campaign on social media.

Check out the full card for this week's Dynamite below:

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Warhorse

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

Tornado Tag Match: Jon Moxley & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz( vs. Orange Cassidy, The Best Friends, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.