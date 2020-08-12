Cody Rhodes Unveils the Finished AEW TNT Championship Belt

✖

Ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling uploaded a video of Cody Rhodes receiving the finished version of the AEW TNT Championship. The title first arrived at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in May, but as Rhodes and Tony Khan later explained the title wasn't finished when it first appeared on television. The new version had significantly more detail on the side plates as well as gold finish on all three plates. Rhodes will defend the title against Scorpio Sky in the latest edition of his open challenge on this week's show.

Since defeating Lance Archer to become the inaugural champion, Rhodes has successfully defended the title against Jungly Boy, Marq Quen, Ricky Starks, Jake Hager, Sonny Kiss, Eddie Kingston and Warhorse.

#TNTChamp @CodyRhodes just a few hours away from his title defense against @ScorpioSky, and he gets a surprise from @RefTurnerAEW Watch #AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/yW6WTSddQo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 12, 2020

Here's the full lineup for this week's AEW Dynamite.

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Jurassic Express

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

The Young Bucks vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

Special Appearances by The Brainbusters and The Rock 'n' Roll Express

In a Q&A special with Tony Schiavone earlier this week, Rhodes discredited Sky as being a contender to his title given his background as a tag team wrestler.

"Pure athleticism-wise, Scorpio Sky is probably unmatched. I even got to, on the post-show this past week, hear JR talk about it wouldn't really be an upset if Sky was to leave TNT Champion. I think that's how respected he is. He's a friend of mine, he meets every all-star criterion," Rhodes said. "But if we were talking honestly, which we are, he's also a tag team wrestler. And that's way different from going five to 15 minutes with me than standing on the apron, clapping your hands and cheering on Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels. I have all the respect in the world for Scorpio Sky, but again if we're talking honestly, I'm going to blow him up and he's going to be out of gas within three or four minutes."

If Sky wins, he'll be the first man in AEW history to hold two different championships within the company. He and Frankie Kazarian became the first AEW World Tag Team Champions back in October.

