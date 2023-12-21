AEW Dynamite: Continental Classic Night Nine Results

Wednesday night's new episode of Dynamite saw the final group action from the Gold League in the Continental Classic.

We're entering the home stretch of All Elite Wrestling's inaugural Continental Classic tournament. Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite represents the ninth night of the Continental Classic, which saw 12 of the companies biggest competitors vying to become AEW's first Triple Crown Champion. Dynamite has regularly featured matches from the Gold League of the tournament, and Wednesday's new episode saw that league's final three matches.

Jon Moxley came into Wednesday night as the only undefeated wrestler in the Continental Classic and, with 12 points, already locked in a spot in the semifinals. He would face off with "Switchblade" Jay White, who had nine points ahead of Dynamite and had a shot at the second spot in semis from the Gold League. White has been tied with Swerve Strickland, who defeated him earlier in the tournament.

The new episode of Dynamite opened with Swerve Strickland and RUSH. The duo delivered a hard-hitting bout but it was Strickland who ultimately took home the victory, tying him with Moxley for first place in the Gold League.

The second match of the night took place between Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal, both of whom had no shot at getting to the semifinals after going winless to this point and earning no points. Briscoe claimed the win and received a great ovation from the crowd, leaving Lethal as the only competitor in the Gold League not to earn any points in the group stage.

Wednesday night's main event was a bout between Jon Moxley and Jay White. A Mox victory would mean he and Swerve are the only players moving on to the semifinals. A Jay White victory and a Mox loss would mean a three-way tie between those three competitors. Jay White won the lengthy match, setting up a three-way bout with Mox and Swerve next Wednesday to determine who would face the winner of the Blue League at World's End.

Who Is in the Continental Classic?

The 12 competitors in the AEW Continental Classic were split into two groups: the Gold League and the Blue League. Each competitor will face all of the other wrestlers in their league during the group stage, earning three points for a win and one point for a draw (occurring if the 20-minute time limit is reached without a victor).

The Gold League consists of Swerve Strickland, Jay Lethal, Jon Moxley, Mark Briscoe, "Switchblade" Jay White, and RUSH. The competitors in the Blue League include Eddie Kingston, Bryan Danielson, Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King, and Andrade El Idolo.