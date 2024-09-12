AEW's Darby Allin Puts Title Shot on the Line Against Mox on Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite was all about Jon Moxley, as he looked to explain his severe actions against Bryan Danielson. Those actions resulted in Danielson being taken out on a stretcher, but Moxley didn't really show any remorse in his explanation. In fact, he pretty much doubled down on why he did it, and he teased that war is now the only option moving forward for the BCC. That led to a confrontation with Darby Allin, and while some thought Moxley would try and recruit Allin to the cause, that was far from the reason, and the ensuing exchange would lead to Allin's shot at the World Title being put on the line at Grand Slam.

War Is Coming

(Photo: AEW)

At the start of Dynamite, Moxley addressed his actions against Danielson, and while he did give Danielson credit as a great wrestler and example, he also pointed out that his diplomatic and patient approach didn't produce results or lessen the chaos within AEW. Mox teased some big changes coming and said that the only way forward is Moxley's way, which is all out war.

Moxley wouldn't go into detail about what change was coming and some of the vague more mysterious elements in his recent promos actually mean, but he did state once again that he needed to meet Darby Allin face to face. After a few weeks of getting called out, Allin obliged later int he episode, but no one likely expected what that confrontation would ultimately yield.

You're Not Ready

Moxley and Marina Shafir would head to the ring to meet Allin after he called Moxley out. Once Moxley was in the ring he started to talk but was quickly cut off by Allin, who then told Moxley how he looked up to him from the beginning of his wrestling career. They even faced each other first on the independent scene, and he always respected Moxley's ability to do things his own way and never selling out, though that has changed with Mox's actions towards Danielson.

Allin told Moxley that he no longer looked up to him, as someone who thought of a person as family would never do what he did to Danielson. That's when Moxley responded with some rather surprising words for Allin, revealing that he wanted Allin to give him his Title shot. Allin asked if Moxley was stupid and if he was drinking again, as there's no reason for him to hand that over. Moxley held back Shafir and then Allin told Mox that if he wanted it so bad, he would have to come and take it from him.

Moxley challenged Allin to match over the Title shot, telling Allin that he doesn't remotely understand what's happening behind the scenes. Moxley also said Allin wasn't ready for a World Title shot, adding he wasn't ready five years ago and wasn't ready now. Moxley was doing him a favor, but after the challenge was made, Allin agreed to the match, making it official for AEW Grand Slam.

