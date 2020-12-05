AEW Announces 16 Matches for 'Dark' This Week

✖

AEW Dark has been used as a place to give up and coming talent in the company a place to wrestle and receive exposure that just isn't possible on TNT. With a once per week, two hour broadcast every Wednesday night on Dynamite, the talent has more talent on the rise that they want to get out there and give experience to in front of the cameras. Additionally, it's a great proving ground for talent who might be looking to receive a longer term deal with the company.

This week's AEW Dark will be jam-packed. The show debuts on Tuesday evenings at 7:00 pm Eastern on the AEW YouTube page. Here are the 16 matches announced for this week's show:

Shawn Dean, Sean Maluta, and Ryzin vs. Gunn Club

10 vs. Aaron Solow

Peter Avalon vs. Louie Valle

Baron Black vs. Sonny Kiss with Joey Janela

Brian Cage vs. Danny Limelight

Sotheara Chhun and VSK vs. The Hybrid 2

Jon Cruz and Michael Nakazawa vs. The Acclaimed

Diamante vs. Tesha Price

Colt Cabana and Alex Reynolds vs. Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.)

Falco and Mike Magnum vs. Jurassic Express with Jungle Boy

Freya States vs. Shanna

Fuego Del Sol vs. Brandon Cutler

Alex Gracia vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero

Skyler Moore vs. Ivelisse

Big Swole vs. Lindsay Snow

Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn

