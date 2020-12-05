AEW Announces 16 Matches for 'Dark' This Week
AEW Dark has been used as a place to give up and coming talent in the company a place to wrestle and receive exposure that just isn't possible on TNT. With a once per week, two hour broadcast every Wednesday night on Dynamite, the talent has more talent on the rise that they want to get out there and give experience to in front of the cameras. Additionally, it's a great proving ground for talent who might be looking to receive a longer term deal with the company.
This week's AEW Dark will be jam-packed. The show debuts on Tuesday evenings at 7:00 pm Eastern on the AEW YouTube page. Here are the 16 matches announced for this week's show:
- Shawn Dean, Sean Maluta, and Ryzin vs. Gunn Club
- 10 vs. Aaron Solow
- Peter Avalon vs. Louie Valle
- Baron Black vs. Sonny Kiss with Joey Janela
- Brian Cage vs. Danny Limelight
- Sotheara Chhun and VSK vs. The Hybrid 2
- Jon Cruz and Michael Nakazawa vs. The Acclaimed
- Diamante vs. Tesha Price
- Colt Cabana and Alex Reynolds vs. Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.)
- Falco and Mike Magnum vs. Jurassic Express with Jungle Boy
- Freya States vs. Shanna
- Fuego Del Sol vs. Brandon Cutler
- Alex Gracia vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero
- Skyler Moore vs. Ivelisse
- Big Swole vs. Lindsay Snow
- Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn
This Tuesday, we have a huge card including new debuts, a big 6-man tag, and much more!
Watch #AEWDark this Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/ZhXA4zUaIj— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2020
